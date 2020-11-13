Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 13

Punjab & Sind Bank | CMP: Rs 11.35 | The stock shed 2 percent after the bank reported narrowing of its net loss at Rs 401.27 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. The state-owned lender had posted a net loss of Rs 468.73 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of the bank fell to Rs 1,999.19 crore in July-September of 2020-21 from Rs 2,222.57 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.