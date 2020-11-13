Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 13

Among the sectors, metals and pharma added over a percent each while the midcap and smallcap indices also ended in the green. Sandip Das Benchmark indices rebounded after a day of profit booking and closed marginally higher on November 13, ahead of muhurat trading on November 14. But the broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gaining nearly a percent each. The Nifty50 gained 29.20 points to close at 12,720, and the BSE Sensex was up 85.81 points at 43,443. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Indiabulls Real Estate | CMP: Rs 60.25 | The stock surged over 9 percent after Rare Enterprises picked up equity stake in the company. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Rare Enterprises on November 12 picked up 1.1 percent equity stake in the company via open market transaction. Rare Enterprises has acquired 50 lakh equity shares in the Indiabulls Group-owned real estate firm (representing 1.1 percent of the total paid-up equity shares) at Rs 57.73 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed. Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,526 | The stock price jumped over 7 percent on November 13. Eicher Motors had earlier reported a 40 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 343.34 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 572.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing. Sun TV Network | CMP: Rs 425 | The share price shed over 3 percent after the company's profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, declined 5.62 percent to Rs 345.91 crore from Rs 366.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was at Rs 756.16 crore as against Rs 773.93 crore in the year-ago. Total income for the quarter was Rs 807.71 crore as against Rs 846.07 crore a year ago. Sterling & Wilson Solar | CMP: Rs 217.25 | The stock price was down 4 percent after the company reported a 81 percent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.09 crore for the quarter ended September. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 79.41 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 1,375.94 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,265.65 crore in the year-ago period. Shoppers Stop | CMP: Rs 187.20 | The share price was up over 2 percent after the company board approved the rights issue price at Rs 140 per share and rights entitlement ratio at 17 rights equity shares for every 70 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date of November 20, 2020. Rights issue will opens on November 27 & closes on December 11. Graphite India | CMP: Rs 180.50 | The stock was down 2 percent after the company reported net loss at Rs 41 crore against profit of Rs 185 crore (YoY). Revenue went down 45 percent at Rs 485 crore against Rs 882 crore (YoY). EBITDA loss at Rs 78 crore against EBITDA of Rs 140 crore (YoY). Apex Frozen | CMP: Rs 275.10 | The stock added over 4 percent after net profit of the company was up 14.9 percent at Rs 25.2 crore against Rs 21.9 crore (YoY). Revenue went down 2.6 percent at Rs 262.2 crore against Rs 269.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 14.9 percent at Rs 42.6 crore against Rs 37.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 16.2 percent against 13.8 percent (YoY). Mold-Tek Packaging | CMP: Rs 294.85 | The stock jumped over 9 percent after the company's net profit grew 28.5 percent at Rs 13.5 crore against Rs 10.5 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 4.1 percent at Rs 119.1 crore against Rs 114.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 26.7 percent at Rs 25.8 crore against Rs 20.3 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 21.7 percent against 17.8 percent (YoY). Fortis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 142 | The share price added over 5 percent on November 13. The company’s consolidated net profit in Q2FY21 declined 87.52 percent to Rs 15.47 crore from Rs 124.04 crore, YoY. Consolidated revenue from the operations stood at Rs 994.70 crore versus Rs 1,212.17 crore, YoY. Hospital business revenues were at Rs 746.3 crore as against Rs 972.3 crore earlier. Punjab & Sind Bank | CMP: Rs 11.35 | The stock shed 2 percent after the bank reported narrowing of its net loss at Rs 401.27 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. The state-owned lender had posted a net loss of Rs 468.73 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income of the bank fell to Rs 1,999.19 crore in July-September of 2020-21 from Rs 2,222.57 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing. First Published on Nov 13, 2020 04:34 pm