Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 12

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 55 | SpiceJet rose 2 percent after the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) decided to allow domestic airlines to operate up to 70 percent of domestic flights seen in pre-COVID levels as demand for air travel surges during the festival season. The ministry had introduced the earlier cap of 60 percent on September 2. The MoCA issued an order on November 11 which said that "60 percent capacity may be read as 70 percent capacity". This order modifies the earlier notification, which had been made effective by the ministry up till February 24, 2021.