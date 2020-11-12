Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 12

The Sensex was down 236.48 points or 0.54% at 43357.19, and the Nifty was down 58.40 points or 0.46% at 12690.80. Rakesh Patil After 8 consecutive sessions of gains, benchmark indices lost ground today even as the government announced fiscal stimulus measures. Nifty fell below 12,700. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on November 12: Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 426.05 | Share price added more than 2 percent after Zydus Cadila successfully completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in COVID-19 patients with its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’. The study so far has indicated that Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b could have a beneficial impact on the patient suffering from moderate COVID 19 disease by reducing their viral load, helping in better disease management such as reduced duration of oxygen support. Coal India | CMP: Rs 122.10 | Share price declined 3 percent after the company reported a profit of Rs 2,951.6 crore in Q2 FY21 compared to Rs 3,522.9 crore in the yea-ago. Its revenue increased to Rs 21,153.1 crore from Rs 20,382.6 crore YoY. Motilal Oswal maintained a buy rating. The company's Q2 FY21 Adjusted EBITDA (ex-OBR) was down 20 percent YoY to Rs 34 billion, 27 percent below estimated Rs 46.8 billion. Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 171.05 | Share price surged 7 percent after the company reported a nearly 54 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 323.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 702.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, the company's net profit was higher by 18.5 percent, from Rs 272.84 crore in the preceding quarter ended June. Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 69.25 | Share price jumped 6 percent after company reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income stood at Rs 1,218.02 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,052.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,109.83 crore from Rs 999.90 crore a year ago. Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 839 | Share price was up 3 percent after company reported a 26 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020, driven by a better-than-expected performance in revenue and operating level. Consolidated profit increased to Rs 805.6 crore during the quarter, from Rs 639.5 crore in the same period last year, meeting analysts' expectations. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 15.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,483.3 crore with the US formulation business showing a 12.5 percent growth YoY at Rs 3,189.8 crore in Q2. Gujarat State Petronet | CMP: Rs 188.80 | Share price rose 1.5 percent despite company reported a 28.4 percent YoY fall in its Q2 profit at Rs 498.6 crore compared to Rs 696.2 crore, while revenue declined to Rs 2,980.4 crore versus Rs 3,043.2 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 37.8 percent at Rs 1,117.9 crore and the margin was at 37.5 percent. SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 55 | SpiceJet rose 2 percent after the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) decided to allow domestic airlines to operate up to 70 percent of domestic flights seen in pre-COVID levels as demand for air travel surges during the festival season. The ministry had introduced the earlier cap of 60 percent on September 2. The MoCA issued an order on November 11 which said that "60 percent capacity may be read as 70 percent capacity". This order modifies the earlier notification, which had been made effective by the ministry up till February 24, 2021. Page Industries | CMP: Rs 22,194.75 | The company share price added 2 percent despite company reported fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 114.5 crore, while revenue was down 4.5% at Rs 740.3 crore versus Rs 775.4 crore. Shree Cements | CMP: Rs 23,441.60 | The company share price added 2.5 percent after company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 547.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 309 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 3,022.8 crore from Rs 2,801.7 crore YoY. ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 476.70 | The private sector lender's share price fell 2 percent. The bank said it has seen a significant pick-up in home loan disbursements in October both in terms of the number of customers and in terms of value. Bank's mortgage loan portfolio has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore. First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:29 pm