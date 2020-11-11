Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 11

Except Nifty PSU Bank index, all other sectoral indices ended higher led by the metal and pharma, which rose over 3 percent each. Sandip Das Indices continued to hit fresh high on the third consecutive day with eight straight session of gains on November 11 supported by the metal, pharma and auto names. At close, Sensex was up 316.02 points, or 0.73%, at 43,593.67, and the Nifty was up 118.10 points, or 0.93%, at 12,749.20. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 207.80 | The stock price jumped 8 percent after CLSA retained buy on the stock with target of Rs 270 per share. The company's revenue from operations during July-September quarter rose to Rs 31,237 crore from Rs 29,657 crore in the year-ago period. Bata India | CMP: Rs 1,328 | The share price was down over 2 percent after the company reported loss in the quarter ended September 2020. The company reported loss at Rs 44.3 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 71.3 crore, however its revenue plunged to Rs 367.9 crore from Rs 722 crore YoY. KPIT Tech | CMP: Rs 97.30 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company bagged large deal from the BMW Group. KPIT Tech announced signing of a large-scale order with BMW Group. The series order is spread over several years. The combined powertrain coordination unit is designed to power the next generation power electronics architecture of BMW Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV’s) and involves software development, integration, and maintenance, the company said in an exchange filing. Pfizer | CMP: Rs 5,205 | The stock was up over 2 percent after the company announced that its coronavirus vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in preventing infection. Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with US regulators. Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 131.60 | The stock was up 3 percent after Japanese brokerage firm Nomura retained a buy call on the stock with target of Rs 162 per share. Macquarie maintained an outperform call on the stock with target of Rs 124 per share. CLSA also retained outperform call on the stock with target of Rs 140 per share. Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 499 | The share was down 4 percent after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 13.2 crore against profit of Rs 205.4 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was down 36.2 percent at Rs 1,376 crore against Rs 2,155.2 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was down 50.2 percent at Rs 166.2 crore against Rs 334 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin was at 12.1 percent against 15.5 percent (YoY). GPT Infra | CMP: Rs 28.90 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after the company bagged an order valued at Rs 245 crore from North Central Railway, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh for construction of bridge on Yamuna River for single line over substructure for double line, including earthwork & protection works in connection with Khairar- Bhimsen doubling. Godrej Industries | CMP: Rs 379.85 | The stock price ended in the green on November 11. The company's Q2 net profit fell 44.8 percent YoY at Rs 205.3 crore against Rs 372.2 crore. Its revenue was down 9.2 percent at Rs 2,386.3 crore against Rs 2,628.7 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. YES Bank | CMP: Rs 14.15 | The share price was up 5 percent on reports of inclusion in MSCI India index. Also, CARE Ratings have revised its rating on private lender YES Bank's debt instrument. The rating agency has revised the bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from previous 'CARE B'. State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 234.30 | The stock added over a percent after the board of directors approved to divest over 8.5 percent in UTI Trustee Company. "The executive committee of the central board of directors of State Bank of India approved the divestment of 8,510 equity shares constituting 8.5% of the bank's stake in UTI Trustee Company Pvt Ltd," SBI said in a regulatory filing. First Published on Nov 11, 2020 04:27 pm