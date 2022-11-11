Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 11

The Indian equity market ended sharply higher on November 11 with the Sensex and the Nifty closing at a 13-month high. At close, the Sensex was up 1,181.34 points or 1.95% at 61,795.04, and the Nifty was up 321.50 points or 1.78% at 18,349.70.

Mahindra and Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,289 | The share price ended in the red on November 11. The automobile major said it had closed Q2FY23 with a net profit of Rs 2,089.92 crore. The company said during the period under review, it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 20,839.27 crore (PY Q2 Rs 13,314.38 crore) and a net profit of Rs 2,089.92 crore (Rs 1,433.45 crore).

Zomato | CMP: Rs 72.65 | The stock price surged over 13 percent after the food aggregator posted a net loss of Rs 251 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, narrowing sharply from a loss of Rs 430 crore in the year-ago period with a strong top line and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations at Rs 1,661 crore was up 62% from the year-ago period and EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 311 crore from Rs 536 crore in the same period. Global research firm Jefferies upgraded the stock to "buy" with the target at Rs 100 a share, an upside of 42 percent from the current market price.

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 428.35 | The stock jumped over 3 percent despite the firm reporting a 36 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,205 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from Rs 3,427 crore in the year-ago period following a decline in aluminium prices and rising input costs. On a sequential basis, the drop was 46 percent from Rs 4,119 crore, its highest-ever quarterly profit, in the April-June period. Consolidated revenue for the Aditya Birla Group flagship company rose 18 percent on-year to Rs 56,176 crore from Rs 47,665 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the revenue was marginally down 3 percent from Rs 58,018 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 2,484 | The share price added 2 percent after the firm reported a YoY 44.2% jump in net profit at Rs 1,221.2 crore against Rs 846.8 crore. Revenue was down 7.3% at Rs 5144.8 crore against Rs 5,552 crore (YoY).

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 499 | The scrip jumped 5 percent after the firm recorded a 92.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 200 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, impacted by dismal operating performance and a fall in the top line. Revenue from operations fell 0.7% YoY to Rs 13,521.4 crore in Q2FY23. EBITDA tanked 58% to Rs 1,931.4 crore and the margin contracted 1,950 bps to 14.3% from the year-ago period. JSPL has prepaid its entire overseas long-term debt.

Alkem Laboratories | CMP: Rs 3,163.95 | The stock ended in the red on November 11. The company posted a 39 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 330.8 crore from the year-ago period. Revenue was up 10% at Rs 3,079.3 crore versus Rs 2,800 crore, YoY.

Ipca Laboratories | CMP: Rs 865 | The share price shed over 2 percent after the company reported a 42.5 percent year-on-year fall in its Q2FY23 net profit at Rs 143.9 crore. Its revenue was up 3.7% at Rs 1,601 crore from Rs 1,544.4 crore YoY.

Aster DM Healthcare | CMP: Rs 244.20 | The stock declined over 8 percent after the company reported a 57% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 46.2 crore for Q2FY23, impacted by operating and margin performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 2,816 crore grew 12% compared to the year-ago period. EBIDTA fell 7% to Rs 318.9 crore and the margin slipped 240 bps to 11.3% YoY.

Adani Green Energy | CMP: Rs 2,185 | The scrip ended in the green on November 11. The company recorded a 49% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 149 crore for Q2FY23 led by lower cost of materials sold and finance cost. Revenue from operations increased by 19.5% to Rs 1,686 crore and EBITDA grew by 9% to Rs 966 crore from the same period last year but the margin dropped 550 bps YoY to 57.3% in Q2.