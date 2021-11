Benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive session on November 11 on the back of weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 433.13 points or 0.72% at 59,919.69, and the Nifty was down 143.60 points or 0.80% at 17,873.60.

Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1,409 | The share was up over 2 percent after the firm posted 38.3 percent rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 848.2 crore versus Rs 613.4 crore and revenue was up 14.4 percent at Rs 5,551.2 crore versus Rs 4,854 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) rose 20.8 percent at Rs 1,242 crore versus Rs 1,028 crore and margin at 22.4 percent versus 21.2 percent, YoY.

Godrej Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 948.80 | The scrip shed 2 percent after the FMCG firm reported consolidated net profit at Rs 479 crore. Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 3,163.6 crore while consolidated EBITDA was reported at Rs 659.5 crore.

Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 837 | The stock price was down over 2 percent after net profit was down 67.8% at Rs 65.1 crore against Rs 202.4 crore (YoY). Revenue fell 53% at Rs 377.2 crore against Rs 802.2 crore (YoY) while EBITDA was down 74.5% at Rs 70.5 crore against Rs 276.7 crore (YoY).

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 440 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the firm reported 64.9 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 26.2 crore and revenue was up 79.4 percent at Rs 503.8 crore versus Rs 280.8 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) was up 25.6 percent at Rs 66.1 crore versus Rs 52.6 crore and margin was at 13.1 percent versus 18.7 percent, YoY.

Morepen Laboratories | CMP: Rs 52.50 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the firm reported net profit which was up 37.5% at Rs 37.4 crore against Rs 27.2 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 17.5% at Rs 395.3 crore against Rs 336.4 crore (YoY) while EBITDA rose 32.1% at Rs 42 crore against Rs 31.8 crore (YoY).

PAGE Industries | CMP: Rs 40,125.60 | The stock ended in the green on November 11 after net profit was up 44.7% at Rs 160.5 crore against Rs 110.9 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 46.4% at Rs 1,084 crore against Rs 740.3 crore (YoY) while EBITDA gained 41.1% at Rs 233.4 crore against Rs 165.4 crore (YoY).

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 13.25 | The share added 2 percent after Moody's upgraded the Bank's outlook to positive. Private lender Yes Bank's issuer rating has been upgraded from B3 to B2 by Moody's Investors Service. The agency, in a report released on November 10, said it has also changed the bank's outlook "from stable to positive".

Pidilite Industries | CMP: Rs 2,471.90 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended September 2021. It reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 374.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 356.4 crore in Q2FY21 and revenue surged to Rs 2,626.3 crore from Rs 1,880.3 crore YoY.

Sundram Fasteners | CMP: Rs 825.30 | The share price fell over 3 percent on November 11 despite the firm reporting 19.6 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 122.5 crore versus Rs 102.4 crore and revenue was up 39.7 percent at Rs 1,242.3 crore versus Rs 889.3 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) was up 22.4 percent at Rs 218.5 crore versus Rs 178.5 crore and margin was down at 17.6 percent versus 20.1 percent, YoY.