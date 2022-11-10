Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 10

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended lower on November 10 with Nifty around 18000. At close, the Sensex was down 419.85 points or 0.69% at 60,613.70, and the Nifty was down 128.80 points or 0.71% at 18,028.20.FSN e-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) | CMP: Rs 185.80 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent on November 10. The company had announced a 5:1 bonus issue that received shareholders’ approval earlier this month. It also decreased the share price of Nykaa to a sixth of previous price. Thus, every shareholder will get five shares of Nykaa for every one share they hold. The stock adjusted for the bonus issue from today.Samvardhana Motherson International | CMP: Rs 71.15 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the firm posted 13.4 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 246 crore versus Rs 217 crore and revenue was up 30% at Rs 18,261 crore versus Rs 14,077 crore, YoY.Page Industries | CMP: Rs 48,550 | The share price slipped over 2 percent on November 10. The firm reported Q2FY23 net profit at Rs 162.1 crore against Rs 160.5 crore and revenue was up 15.8% at Rs 1,255 crore versus Rs 1,084 crore, YoY.Power Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 116.70 | The scrip ended in the red in a weak market. Power Finance Corporation posted 8.7 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 2,999 crore versus Rs 2,759 crore and net interest income was up 9% at Rs 3,849 crore versus Rs 3,530 crore, YoY.Gujarat Alkalies | CMP: Rs 820 | The stock price declined over 7 percent after the firm reported a 18.9% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 60.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by higher power & fuel expenses and loss from joint venture. However, consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 36.5% to Rs 1,127.3 crore and EBIDTA rose by 58.7% to Rs 226 crore compared to same period last year.Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 478.80 | The stock dipped over 11 percent after Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested its director Sarath Reddy in the ongoing Delhi liquor scam earlier today. Aurobindo Pharma confirmed the news of the arrest in an exchange filing, adding, "the Company is in the process of ascertaining further details and will do further disclosures as appropriate."Century Plyboards | CMP: Rs 610 | The share price fjumped over 4 percent after the company's revenue was up 11.7% at Rs 908.6 crore versus Rs 813.6 crore, YoY. However, its Q2FY23 net profit fell 5 percent at Rs 94.1 crore versus Rs 99 crore YoY.Deepak Nitrite | CMP: Rs 2,080 | The scrip tumbled over 9 percent after the company posted 31.4 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 174.5 crore for the quarter ended September. The company’s revenue from operations jumped 16.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,961.7 crore from Rs 1,681.4 crore, but its operating performance was poor.Indoco Remedies | CMP: Rs 359 | The stock ended in the green after net profit of the firm was up 19.2% at Rs 49.7 crore against Rs 41.7 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 11.9% at Rs 433 crore against Rs 386.8 crore (YoY) while EBITDA gained 1.6% at Rs 87.7 crore against Rs 86.3 crore (YoY).Lincoln Pharma | CMP: Rs 305.80 | The share price ended in the green in a weak market after the company reported net profit, which was up 3% at Rs 23.7 crore against Rs 23 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 10.3% at Rs 140.6 crore against Rs 127.5 crore (YoY).