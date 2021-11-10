MARKET NEWS

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 10

Among sectors, PSU bank, realty and metal indices were down 1-2 percent. The BSE midcap index shed 0.5 percent and smallcap index ended flat.

Sandip Das
November 10, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on November 10 amid selling in metal, realty and banking names. At close, the Sensex was down 80.63 points, or 0.13%, at 60,352.82, and the Nifty was down 27.10 points, or 0.15%, at 18,017.20.
Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 101.40 | The share price fell over 4 percent on November 10. The PSU bank reported a net profit of Rs 2,087.9 crore, while the net interest income came in at Rs 7,565.9 crore. Gross NPA was at 8.1% against 8.9% (QoQ), while net NPA came in at 2.8% against 3% (QoQ).
NIIT | CMP: Rs 332 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 52.4 crore in the September quarter against Rs 26 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 43.5% at Rs 314.2 crore against Rs 218.9 crore YoY. The firm reported EBITDA at Rs 73.2 crore, up from Rs 33.7 crore, while EBITDA margin came in at 23.3% against 15.4% YoY.
cement new
India Cements | CMP: Rs 209.40 | The scrip fell over 6 percent after the cement-maker reported a 69.2 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 21.97 crore from Rs 71.43 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 11.3 percent at Rs 1,190.17 crore from Rs 1,069.72 crore a year ago. EBITDA was down 43.1 percent at Rs 133.6 crore against Rs 234.7 crore and margin at 11.2 percent versus 21.9 percent YoY.
Zee_media
Zee Media | CMP: Rs 12.50 | The stock jumped over 4 percent on a proposal from a promoter group entity for further investment in the company. A meeting of the board of directors of Zee Media Corporation is to be held on November 12 to consider, approve and take on record un-audited financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and six months' period ended September 30, 2021 of the financial year 2021-2022, the firm said in a release.
Medicines (Representative image)
Alembic Pharma | CMP: Rs 800.90 | The share added over 2 percent on November 10. The company's net profit was down 49.2% at Rs 169.3 crore against Rs 333.4 crore YoY. Revenue was down 11.3% at Rs 1,292.3 crore against Rs 1,457.1 crore YoY, while EBITDA fell 42% at Rs 257.2 crore against Rs 443.5 crore YoY.
Firstsource Solution
Firstsource Solutions | CMP: Rs 179.90 | The stock price slipped over 9 percent after the company's net profit rose marginaly to Rs 135 crore from Rs 134.5 crore and revenue was down 3.8% at Rs 1,428.6 crore from Rs 1,484.8 crore, QoQ. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations was at Rs 238.8 crore versus Rs 238.3 crore and the margin was at 16.7% versus 16.1% QoQ.
SH Kelkar | CMP: Rs 192.15 | The share price gained over 4 percent after Swiss firm Firmenich bought Blackstone's 10 percent stake in the Mumbai-based fragrance maker.
medicine
Strides Pharma | CMP: Rs 498.95 | The scrip was down over 9 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 162.5 crore against a profit of Rs 80.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was down 9.1% at Rs 721.5 crore against Rs 793.6 crore YoY. It reported EBITDA loss at Rs 13.6 crore against an EBITDA of Rs 162.1 crore YoY.
Mazagon_Dock_Warship
Mazagon Dock | CMP: Rs 305.20 | The stock shed 2 percent on November 10. The firm reported a 35.8% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 135 crore from Rs 99.4 crore. Revenue jumped 42.8% to Rs 1,570.1 crore from Rs 1,099.6 crore YoY, while EBITDA was up 17.2% at Rs 85.1 crore against Rs 72.6 crore.
TD Power | CMP: Rs 351.50 | The stock price ended in the green after the firm's revenue for the September quarter was up 24.1% at Rs 227.3 crore against Rs 183.1 crore YoY. However, its net profit was down 13.4% at Rs 16.1 crore against Rs 18.6 crore YoY. EBITDA slipped 13.3% at Rs 24.1 crore against Rs 27.8 crore YoY.
