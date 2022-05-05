Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 5

Indian benchmark indices erased most of the intraday gains and ended flat in the highly volatile session on May 5. At close, the Sensex was up 33.20 points or 0.06% at 55,702.23, and the Nifty was up 5.10 points or 0.03% at 16,682.70.

Intellect Design Arena | CMP: Rs 714.95 | Intellect Design Arena shares fell 6 percent on May 5 despite the company reporting a 25 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 100.8 crore. Its revenue was up 0.7% at Rs 522.6 crore against Rs 519 crore, QoQ.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,797.65 | The share price gained 1 percent after the company reported a 64.5 percent surge in net profit in the March quarter to Rs 2,767.4 crore. Net interest income in the quarter jumped 17.6 percent to Rs 4,521 crore. Non-interest income rose 21.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,826 crore. Net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, stood at 4.78%, up 39 basis points (bps) from last year.

Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 148.90 | The share price fell 2 percent after the company posted a 17.8 percent fall in its Q4 profit at Rs 271.1 crore versus Rs 330 crore, while revenue was up 16 percent at Rs 3,408.6 crore versus Rs 2,939 crore, YoY.

Time Technoplast | CMP: Rs 104.05 | Time Technoplast shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 108, rising 12 percent on May 5 after its subsidiary NED Energy Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TESLA POWER USA INC for orders worth Rs 100 crore (appx). This is for the supply of VRLA Batteries of different sizes for applications covering Power, Solar, UPS, etc., the company said in its release.

Firstsource Solutions | CMP: Rs 114.90 | Firstsource Solutions share touched a 52-week low of Rs 112.70, slipping more than 2 percent after the company reported a 2.3 percent fall in its Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 132.3 crore versus Rs 135.46 crore, while revenue was up 5.4% at Rs 1,543.5 crore versus Rs 1,464 crore, QoQ. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 2.6% at Rs 244.3 crore against Rs 238.1 crore and the margin was at 15.8 percent versus 16.3 percent, QoQ.

Morepen Laboratories | CMP: Rs 42.80 | The share price fell 10 percent on May 5 after the company posted a 54 percent fall in its consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 12.3 crore versus Rs 26.7 crore, while revenue was up 28.5% at Rs 368.3 crore versus Rs 286.6 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 38.7% at Rs 18.7 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore and the margin was down at 5.1% versus 10.6%, YoY.

TARC | CMP: Rs 46.50 | TARC share price rose 11 percent on May 5 after the company successfully raised Rs 1,330 crore from the pedigreed US-based Bain Capital. The funds were infused by Bain Capital Credit in the form of secured long-term NCDs, the company said in its press release.

ABB India | CMP: Rs 2,224.70 | The share price rose more than 10 percent after the company reported solid performance during the quarter ended March 2022, with profit growing 145 percent YoY to Rs 370 crore on strong topline and operating performance. Its revenue during the first quarter of 2022 grew by 21 percent to Rs 1,968 crore compared to the year-ago period. The company won orders worth Rs 2,291 crore in Q1CY22, up 25.5 percent, YoY.

Satin Creditcare Network | CMP: Rs 122.10 | Satin Creditcare Network's share price gained 5 percent after the company reported a 39.5 percent YoY increase in profit at Rs 60 crore in Q4FY22. However, net interest income declined by 14.3 percent to Rs 185 crore and pre-provision operating profit dropped 32 percent to Rs 71 crore compared to the year-ago period.