Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 5

1/11 On May 5, the Sensex fell 694.96 points or 1.13 percent to close at 61,054.29. The Nifty fell 186.80 points to end at 18,069.00. About 1,436 shares advanced, 1,977 shares declined, and 123 shares were unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and losers

2/11 TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 1,215 | Shares of TVS Motor Company gained 4 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and strong outlook. The company reported a 50 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 410.30 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, as against Rs 274.50 crore a year ago.

3/11 Manappuram Finance | CMP: Rs 106.25 | Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd slumped 10 percent after the Enforcement Directorate froze assets worth Rs 143 crore of the prominent Kerala-based NBFC’s MD and CEO VP Nandakumar in a money laundering case.

4/11 Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,542 | Hero MotoCorp shares gained a percent after the company announced its fourth-quarter results. The stock recovered most of its lost ground since its disappointing April sales numbers, when both domestic and export volumes reflected a slump in demand. The two-wheeler maker beat Street estimates with its net profit up 37 percent YoY to Rs 859 crore and revenue rising 12 percent to Rs 8,307 crore.

5/11 AGI Greenpac | CMP: Rs 496 | Shares of AGI Greenpac soared 20 percent touching its all-time high of Rs 496.10, as strong quarterly earnings prompted investors to buy the stock. In the March quarter, the company reported revenue of Rs 680 crore, up from Rs 432 crore in Q4 of FY22, registering a robust growth of 58 percent.

6/11 Dabur India | CMP: Rs 505.45 | Extending losses for a second day, Dabur India closed 4 percent lower on May 5 morning after posting a weak set of numbers for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The homegrown FMCG major reported a 0.5 percent year-on-year decline in Q4 net profit at Rs 292.7 crore and domestic volume growth of 1 percent, which lagged expectations.

7/11 One97 Communications | CMP: Rs 691.40 | The share price of One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, has gained 3 percent ahead of its Q4 result. Paytm is expected to release its quarterly results for the March-ended quarter on May 5 with analysts largely anticipating a robust performance for the quarter.

8/11 Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) | CMP: Rs 80.90 | Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) lost more than 5 percent and became the worst hit on Nifty 200, with profit-taking creeping in after a 19 percent rally in the past one month. BHEL was in a symmetrical triangle formation, which implies that volatility for the stock is shrinking slowly and may soon break out.

9/11 HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,626.95 | Shares of HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd plunged around 5 percent after an MSCI tweak indicated that the merged HDFC entity will have a lower weighting in the index. This could lead to $150-200 million in outflows.

10/11 Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) | CMP: Rs 324.30 | Shares of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) nosedived 10 percent after the company reported a 26.9 percent on-year decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 165.60 crore, down from Rs 1,692.50 crore in the year-ago period.