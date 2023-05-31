Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 31

1/11 Indian equity indices snapped a four-day run on May 31, with the Sensex down 346.89 points or 0.55 percent at 62,622.24, and the Nifty down 99.40 points or 0.53 percent at 18,534.40. About 1,679 shares advanced, 1,733 shares declined, and 133 shares unchanged. Take a look at the gainers and losers for the day:

2/11 Suzlon Energy | CMP Rs 11.75 |Shares of Suzlon Energy rallied 10 percent after the company announced strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2023. The wind energy solutions provider posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 320 crore during the quarter on the back of lower expenses. It had incurred a consolidated net loss of Rs 193 crore a year back.

3/11 Tega Industries | CMP Rs 899.45 |Shares of Tega Industries Ltd rallied 10 percent, hitting a fresh 52-week high after solid Q4 numbers. On a quarterly basis, operating revenue of the company increased 36.7 percent on-year to Rs 396.4 crore. Their operating EBITDA jumped 49.2 percent to Rs 102.8 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter jumped 58.2 percent to Rs 77.3 crore.

4/11 Greenply Industries | CMP Rs 155.90 |Shares of Greenply Industries tumbled over 4 percent after the company posted a 61.8 percent drop in March quarter net profit at Rs 11.1 crore, missing analysts’ estimates.

5/11 Torrent Pharma | CMP Rs 1,819 | Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped nearly 6 percent, after the company posted robust Q4 results. It posted a net profit of Rs 287 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, compared to a loss of Rs 118 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,491 crore, showing a 16.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase, as opposed to Rs 2,131 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

6/11 KRBL | CMP Rs 364.70 |Rice miller KRBL's shares fell over 9 percent, a day after the company posted its Q4 numbers. While the topline and the bottomline grew, the company's operating numbers declined sharply. KRBL's revenue for the March quarter soared by 29.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,279.7 crore, and the net profit grew 8.2 percent to Rs 118 crore.

7/11 Insecticides India | CMP Rs 444.50 |Shares of Insecticides India tanked 4.5 percent flowing the company's dismal performance in the fourth quarter. The agrochemical firm reported a consolidated loss of Rs 29.3 crore for the March quarter of FY23, which was weighed down by elevated input costs. This is in stark contrast to the profit of Rs 22.3 crore recorded during the same period in the previous year.

8/11 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | CMP Rs 808 |Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed over a percent up, buoyed by the company's strong earnings for the January-March quarter. Despite facing increased input costs, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders achieved over two fold year-on-year growth in consolidated profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 at Rs 326.2 crore.

9/11 State bank of India | CMP Rs 581 |Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) declined nearly 2 percent after going ex-dividend on May 31. During the announcement of its March quarter results, SBI declared a dividend of Rs 11.30 per share for the fiscal year 2023, against Rs 7.10 a share in FY22.

10/11 Lemon Tree Hotels | CMP Rs 96.50 |Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels gained a percent after the hospitality company reported strong growth in revenue during the March quarter along with sharp expansion in margin. Consolidated net profit came in at Rs 59 crore during the March quarter as compared to a net loss of Rs 39.16 crore posted in the year ago period. Revenue jumped 111 percent YoY to Rs 252.7 crore.