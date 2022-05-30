Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 30

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended the session on May 30 with robust gains as Sensex jumped 1,041.08 points or 1.90 percent at 55925.74, and the Nifty added 308.90 points or 1.89 percent at 16661.40. About 2294 shares advanced, 1082 shares declined, and 139 shares were unchanged.Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,000 | The scrip gained 5 percent on May 30. Standalone revenue rose 12 percent quarter on quarter to Rs 17,124 crore. On a yearly basis, they went higher by 28.4 percent. For the full year from April-March 2022, standalone PAT after exceptional item grew 401.5 percent to Rs 4,935 crore from profit after exceptional item of Rs 984 crore in the previous year. Without taking into consideration exceptional items for both the financial years, the profit for FY22 increased 26.4 percent to Rs 5,144 crore from Rs 4,071 crore in the last financial year. The company recommended a dividend of Rs 11.55 per ordinary (equity) share which is 231 percent of Rs 5 face value for the financial year ended March 2022.Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 889 | The stock ended in the red after the company reported net loss at Rs 2,277.2 crore against profit of Rs 894.1 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 10.8 percent at Rs 9,446.7 crore against Rs 8,523 crore (YoY) while EBITDA grew 14.3 percent at Rs 2,340.3 crore against Rs 2,048 crore (YoY).Jubilant Foodworks | CMP: Rs 566.65 | The share price jumped over 9 percent after the company's net profit came in at Rs 116.1 crore. It reported its revenue at Rs 1,158 crore while EBITDA came in at Rs 289.6 crore. The firm appointed Sameer Khetarpal as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | CMP: Rs 285 | The share ended in the red after consolidated net profit slumped 38.6 percent YoY to Rs 159 crore as compared to a profit after tax of Rs 259.1 crore during the corresponding period last year due to higher provisions, low other income, higher cost of spares and sub-contractor cost. Revenue for the quarter however, increased 26.6 percent YoY to Rs 1,396.43 crore compared to Rs 1,103.24 crore during the prior year period.Greenlam Industries | CMP: Rs 324 | The stock ended in the green on May 30. The company's consolidated net for Q4FY22 fell 17 percent on year to Rs 25.6 crore as compare to a profit after tax of Rs 31 crore during the corresponding period last year due to rise in raw material costs & other expenses and lower other income. Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 11.6 percent year on year to Rs 463.4 crore compared to Rs 415 crore during the prior year period. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of Rs 1 each the financial year ended March 2022.Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,662.50 | The share price jumped over 3 percent on May 30. Larsen &. Toubro has secured one more package in the Chennai Metro Rail Projects. L&.T has been awarded Package C3 (CP08 EV01) of Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail Projects. The scope of CP08 EV01 package involves the construction of an elevated viaduct of approximately 10 km including an elevated ramp and ten (1 0) elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. This elevated Metro Rail package is to be constructed in 35 Months, the company said in a BSE filing.Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 9.25 | The scrip jumped 4 percent after The Ken reported that e-commerce giant Amazon is in the running to invest up to Rs 20,000 crore in the struggling telecom operator. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report. Vodafone Idea has been in the search for investors to raise fresh capital to pay down its debt and invest in its network after returning from the brink of bankruptcy following help from the government. As per The Ken, Amazon may be interested in investing in Vodafone Idea as it remains the only major cloud services giant without a telecom partner while Vodafone Idea is the only telecom operator without investment from a major US tech company.HUDCO | CMP: Rs 35.50 | The share jumped over 6 percent after the firm's consolidated net profit jumped 42 percent year on year to Rs 746.85 crore for the March quarter aided by lower finance costs and impairment credit. Revenue for the housing development company remained saw a marginal decline of 1.8 percent to Rs 1,727 crore. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share @ 27.5 percent for the financial year ended March.Arvind Fashions | CMP: Rs 249.45 | The scrip added over 5 percent after the company's revenue rose 34 percent year on year to Rs 917 crore for March quarter led by a strong bounceback in demand and strong footfall, reflected in 20 percent like to like growth. The company reported a marginal profit of Rs 1 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 45 crore during the same period last year.FSN E-commerce Ventures | CMP: Rs 1,398 | The stock ended with gains of 3 percent on May 30. FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) net profit declined 33 percent year on year to Rs 413 crore for March quarter due to a steep rise in marketing and other operating expenses. Revenue rose 55 percent to Rs 3,774 crore.