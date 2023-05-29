Gainers & Losers: 10 Stocks that moved the most on May 29

1/11 Indian equity market continued last week's rally and ended higher for the third straight session on May 29 amid buying seen in the metal, realty and financial names. At close, the Sensex was up 344.69 points or 0.55 percent at 62,846.38, and the Nifty was up 99.40 points or 0.54 percent at 18,598.70. Take a look at the gainers and losers of the day:

2/11 Greenlam Industries | CMP Rs 356.70 |Shares of Greenlam Industries Ltd jumped over 13 percent after the laminates and decorative veneers manufacturer reported a 109.59 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 54.32 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2023. The company posted a net profit of Rs 25.92 crore in the year-ago quarter.

3/11 Lupin | CMP Rs 805 | Shares of Lupin closed 3 percent higher after the pharma company announced that its subsidiary, Lupin Pharma Canada, has received approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of Spiriva (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder) in the country. Spiriva, a medication used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema, provides relief from symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing and chest tightness. Lupin's generic version of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder is expected to offer an affordable alternative for patients suffering from COPD in Canada.

4/11 Sundaram Finance | CMP Rs 2568.85 | Shares of Sundaram Finance Ltd jumped over 2 percent following robust Q4 results. Sundaram Finance’s consolidated net profit grew 16 percent to Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 1,296 crore), while consolidated revenues stood at Rs 5,476 crore (Rs 5,108 crore).

5/11 Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP Rs 582 | Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts zoomed over 17 percent intra-day to a record high of Rs 617.65 and closed 10 percent higher after the company reported a 62 percent increase in net profit to Rs 72.2 crore compared to Rs 44.5 crore on-year. It also achieved an 18 percent growth in revenue, amounting to Rs 863 crore as against Rs 731 crore a year back.

6/11 Affordable Robotic & Automation | CMP Rs 324 | Shares of Affordable Robotic and Automation Ltd gained nearly 2 percent following the announcement of its collaboration with Toyota Lift Northwest. The company appointed Toyota Lift Northwest as the channel partner for its subsidiary, ARAPL Raas Private Ltd, in the United States.

7/11 GMR Airports | CMP Rs 40.60 | Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure tumbled around 10 percent after the company’s net loss for the March quarter widened to Rs 441.47 crore. The airport operator had posted a loss of Rs 141.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

8/11 Gateway Distriparks | CMP Rs 66.70 |Shares of Gateway Distriparks rose over 4 percent as positive commentary from the management despite a dull quarterly performance was cheered by investors. Gateway Distriparks is looking to expand its rail business through both organic growth (internal development) and inorganic growth (acquisitions or partnerships). The company expects that as more stretches of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) are completed, it will lead to faster transit time and make operations more efficient, the management said.

9/11 ICICI Lombard | CMP Rs 1190.30 | Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd closed 8 percent higher as ICICI Bank board clears plan to raise stake in ICICI Lombard by 4 percent through multiple transactions. The bank owns 48.02 percent of the general insurance arm. ICICI Bank plans to acquire at least 2.5 percent of the 4 percent by September 9, 2024.

10/11 Aurobindo Pharma | CMP Rs 610.75 |Shares of Aurobindo Pharma close marginally lower after the company posted a 12 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 506 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23.