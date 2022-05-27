English
    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 27

    Except metal and oil & gas, all sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1 percent each

    Sandip Das
    May 27, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on Ma y27 with Nifty above 16300. At close, the Sensex was up 632.13 points or 1.17% at 54,884.66, and the Nifty was up 182.30 points or 1.13% at 16,352.50.
    The benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on May 27 . At close, the Sensex was up 632.13 points, or 1.17%, at 54,884.66, and the Nifty was up 182.30 points, or 1.13%, at 16,352.50.
    Jindal Poly Films | CMP: Rs 1,090 | The stock zoomed 20 percent after the firm reported a profit of Rs 492 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 230.4 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue jumped 49.5% at Rs 1,720.9 crore against Rs 1,150.9 crore YoY. EBIDTA rose 85.7% at Rs 452.4 crore,  while EBITDA margin came in at 26.29% against 21.17% YoY.
    GAIL India | CMP: Rs 143.20 | The share fell over 5 percent after the company's net profit declined 18.4% to Rs 2,683 crore from Rs 3,288 crore QoQ. Revenue was up 4.6% at Rs 26,962 crore in the March quarter from Rs 25,770 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA went down 12.1% at Rs 3,715 crore against Rs 4,228 crore QoQ, while EBITDA margin came in at 13.8% against 16.4% in the previous quarter.
    ONGC | CMP: Rs 143.50 | The stock shed over 5 percent after reports claimed that the government was considering a windfall tax on state-owned and private oil and gas giants.
    BEML | CMP: Rs 1,302 | The share rose over 3 percent despite the firm reporting net profit which was down 15.5% at Rs 133.4 crore against Rs 157.8 crore (YoY). Revenue was down 6.8% at Rs 1,683.6 crore against Rs 1,805.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 11.1% at Rs 229.7 crore against Rs 206.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 13.6% against 11.5% (YoY).
    BEML | CMP: Rs 1,302 | The share rose over 3 percent despite the firm reporting a 15.5% decline in net profit at Rs 133.4 crore in the March quarter against Rs 157.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue was down 6.8% at Rs 1,683.6 crore from Rs 1,805.7 crore YoY. EBITDA rose 11.1% at Rs 229.7 crore against Rs 206.7 crore YoY. YoY EBITDA margin was at 13.6%, up from 11.5%.
    Godrej Industries | CMP: Rs 477.10 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after teh company reported profit at Rs 227.3 crore against loss of Rs 15.79 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue jumped 70.3% at Rs 4,444.8 crore against Rs 2,610.6 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBIDTA at Rs 490.10 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 16.1 crore (YoY). Margin at 11.03% (Q4FY22).
    Zee Entertainment Enterprises | CMP: Rs 237.45 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company reported firm earnings performance for the quarter ended March. The broadcasting company reported an 18.2 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,323 crore for the reported quarter, which was above CNBC-TV18’s poll of Rs 2,135 crore even as advertisement sales were sluggish. For the reported quarter, advertisement sales stood at Rs 1,119.8 crore as against Rs 1,123 crore, reflecting pressure on advertising as fast-moving consumer goods and startups scale back on promotions to cut down costs.
    India Cements | CMP: Rs 163.10 | The scrip shed over 3 percent on May 27 after the firm reported a net loss at Rs 23.7 crore against a profit of Rs 71.6 crore (YoY). Revenue went down 4% at Rs 1,392 crore against Rs 1,449 crore (YoY). EBITDA fell 69.4% at Rs 61.5 crore against Rs 200.3 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin came in at 4.4% against 13.8% (YoY).
    Ruchi Soya Industries | CMP: Rs 1,129 | The share added over 3 percent on May 27. The March quarter net profit went down 25.4% at Rs 234.4 crore against Rs 314.3 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 37.7% at Rs 6,663.7 crore against Rs 4,838.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 62.7% at Rs 406.1 crore against Rs 249.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 6.1% against 5.2% (YoY).
    PSP Projects | CMP: Rs 517.95 | The scrip gained over 7 percent on May 27 after the company reported a net profit which was up 32.3% at Rs 55.2 crore against Rs 41.7 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 10.8% at Rs 554.6 crore against Rs 500.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 40.2% at Rs 88.3 crore against Rs 63 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 15.9% against 12.6% (YoY).
    Antony Waste Handling | CMP: Rs 290.80 | The stock price surged 20 percent after the company bagged an order for a project worth Rs 124 crore from the Nashik Municipal Corporation.
    first published: May 27, 2022 04:45 pm
