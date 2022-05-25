Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 25

The equity benchmarks ended lower for the third consecutive day on May 25, with the Sensex ending 303.35 points, or 0.56%, percent lower at 53,749.26, and the Nifty down 99.40 points, or 0.62%, at 16,025.80.

Hindusthan Zinc | CMP: Rs 307.50 | The stock rose over 4 percent on May 25. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on May 25 approved a proposal to sell the government’s entire remaining stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), sources told Moneycontrol. The Union government, with its 29.5 percent stake, is an ordinary shareholder in Hindustan Zinc, which is promoted by Vedanta Limited. The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in the zinc-lead miner. At the current market price, the government's residual stake in Hindustan Zinc is valued at around Rs 38,000 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,648 | The stock was down over 2 percent on May 25. The airline firm reported a net loss of Rs 1,681.7 crore in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 1,147.1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 29% at Rs 8,020.7 crore against Rs 6,222.9 crore (YoY). EBIDTA went down 93% at Rs 37.80 crore against Rs 551.40 crore (YoY) while the EBITDA margin came in at 0.47% against 8.86% (YoY).

Titagarh Wagons | CMP: Rs 101.60 | The share ended in the red after surging 12 percent in the morning session on May 25. The company received the single largest order ever from the Indian Railways for 24,177 wagons valued at over Rs 7,800 crore. Titagarh Wagons has received the letter of acceptance for manufacturing and supplying 19,854 BCNA Wagons and 4,323 BOXNHL Wagons, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Deepak Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 596.10 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 279.7 crore against Rs 113.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 27.3% at Rs 2,012.5 crore against Rs 1,580.8 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA rose 80% at Rs 501.6 crore against Rs 278.7 crore (YoY) . Consolidated margin at 24.9% against 17.6% (YoY).

NHPC | CMP: Rs 31.95 | The share price shed over 3 percent on May 25 despite the firm reporting consolidated net profit which was up 5.6% at Rs 467.1 crore against Rs 442.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 4% at Rs 1674.3 crore against Rs 1609.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA was down 9.3% at Rs 520.1 crore against Rs 575.3 crore (YoY). The consolidated EBITDA margin was at 31.1% against 35.7% (YoY).

ITC | CMP: Rs 272.55 | The scrip ended in the green on May 25. Government sources to CNBC-TV18 said that it has no intent to sell stake in ITC currently.

Sakthi Sugars | CMP: Rs 15.70 | The share price fell over 3 percent after Sakthi Sugars reported 71.8 percent fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 19.9 crore versus Rs 70.4 crore and revenue was up 39.9% at Rs 314.7 crore versus Rs 225 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up at Rs 32.4 crore versus Rs 15.7 crore and margin was at 10.3% versus 7%, YoY.

Metropolis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 1,572.95 | The scrip declined 7 percent after the company reported a 35 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to Rs 40 crore in the March quarter. Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent from a year ago to Rs 306 crore.

Minda Industries | CMP: Rs 884.70 | The share jumped 6 percent on May 25 after Minda Industries posted 3 percent rise in net profit to Rs 144 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 140 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 7.90% to Rs 2415.08 crore. The firm said its board approved raising Rs 1,000 crore via debt and also approved bonus shares of 1 new share for every 1 share held.