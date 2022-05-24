English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 24

    Among sectors, IT, pharma, metal, FMCG, power and realty were down a percent each. The BSE midcap index fell 0.8 percent and the smallcap index shed 1 percent

    Sandip Das
    May 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on May 24, with Nifty below 16,150. At close, the Sensex was down 236.00 points or 0.43% at 54,052.61, and the Nifty was down 89.50 points or 0.55% at 16,125.20.
    Indian benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile session on May 24. At close, the Sensex was down 236.00 points, or 0.43%, at 54,052.61, and the Nifty was down 89.50 points, or 0.55%, at 16,125.20.
    OLA EV
    Zomato | CMP: Rs 65.45 | The stock price surged over 14 percent on May 24. The food aggregator on May 23 reported a net loss of Rs 359 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22. The company's revenue during the period climbed to Rs 1,211.8 crore. The net loss nearly tripled over the year-ago period, when it stood at Rs 134.2 crore, though the revenue has surged 75 percent as against Rs 692.4 crore in Q4FY21. Broking house Morgan Stanley has kept "overweight" rating on the stock with a target at Rs 135 per share. Research firm UBS has maintained a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130.
    Grasim Industries | CMP: Rs 1,401 | The stock was down over 3 percent after the company declared its March quarter earnings. Aditya Birla Group's flagship firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,656 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY22), up 57% from a year ago, helped by higher revenues and tax write back. Revenue from operations surged 18% from the year-ago period to Rs 28,811 crore versus Rs 24,402 crore last year in the same quarter. Tax write back for the quarter stood at Rs 464 crore against Rs tax paid of Rs 1,064 crore a year ago. Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,068 crore, up 122% from the March 2012 quarter. Revenue advanced 45% to Rs 6,376 crore. Tax write back for the quarter stood at Rs 406 crore versus tax paid of Rs 126 crore last year.
    Grasim Industries | CMP: Rs 1,401 | The stock was down over 3 percent after the company declared its March quarter earnings. Aditya Birla Group's flagship firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,656 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY22), up 57% from the year-ago period, helped by higher revenues and tax write back. Revenue from operations surged 18% from the year-ago period to Rs 28,811 crore from Rs 24,402 crore. Tax write back for the quarter stood at Rs 464 crore against Rs tax paid of Rs 1,064 crore a year ago. Standalone net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,068 crore, up 122% from the March 2021 quarter. Revenue advanced 45% to Rs 6,376 crore. Tax write back for the quarter stood at Rs 406 crore versus tax paid of Rs 126 crore last year.
    JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 538.85 | The stock shed a percent on May 24. The company board would considering raising of long term funds, including but not limited to, Qualified Institutions Placement of permissible securities, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, in May 27 board meeting.
    JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 538.85 | The stock shed a percent on May 24. The company board would consider raising long-term funds, including but not limited to, qualified institutions placement of permissible securities subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as required during the May 27 board meeting.
    Va Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 237 | The scrip was down 2 percent on May 24. Va Tech Wabag has signed through its wholly owned subsidiary M/s. Ghaziabad Water Solutions Private Limited (SPV), a concession agreement with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) towards Design, Build, Finance and Operation of a new 40 MLD Recycle and Re-use Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant along with associated infrastructure under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
    Va Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 237 | The scrip was down 2 percent on May 24. Va Tech Wabag has signed through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ghaziabad Water Solutions Private Limited (SPV) a concession agreement with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) towards design, build, finance and operation of a new 40 MLD Recycle and Re-use Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant along with associated infrastructure under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
    LIC | CMP: Rs 824.80 | The share ended in the green on May 24. The board of directors of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is scheduled to meet at the end of this month to declare the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2022. It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2022, LIC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The meeting will also consider payment of dividend, if any, LIC said.
    LIC | CMP: Rs 824.80 | The share ended in the green on May 24. The board of directors of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is scheduled to meet at the end of this month to declare the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2022.  The meeting will also consider payment of a dividend, if any, LIC said.
    NIIT | CMP: Rs 454 | The stock price was down over 3 percent despite the company reporting a 44.7 percent jump in its Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 67.3 crore versus Rs 46.5 crore and revenue was up 34.4% at Rs 375 crore versus Rs 279 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up 6.1% at Rs 72.5 crore versus Rs 68.3 crore and margin was at 19.3% versus 24.5%, YoY.
    Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 236.95 | The share ended in the red on May 24. Zee Entertainment announced the signing of a long-term global media rights contract with UAE’s T20 League, giving the broadcaster access to 34 matches of the cricket tournament. The league matches will air both on Zee's linear channels along with streaming platform ZEE5. The tournament will air on 10 linear channels in the Hindi-speaking markets, south and east regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages.
    Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 236.95 | The share ended in the red on May 24. Zee Entertainment announced signing of long-term global media rights contract with UAE’s T20 League, giving the broadcaster access to 34 matches of the cricket tournament. The league matches will air both on Zee's linear channels along with streaming platform ZEE5. The tournament will air on 10 linear channels in the Hindi speaking markets, south and east regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages.
    Ipca Laboratories | CMP: Rs 955 | The stock shed 2 percent on May 24 after the firm posted a 19.3 percent fall in consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 130.2 crore versus Rs 161.3 crore. Revenue was up 15.6% at Rs 1,289.1 crore from Rs 1,114.7 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 4.2% at Rs 219.3 from Rs 229 crore and the margin was at 17% versus 20.5%, YoY.
    Ipca Laboratories | CMP: Rs 955 | The stock shed 2 percent on May 24 after the firm posted 19.3 percent fall in consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 130.2 crore versus Rs 161.3 crore and revenue was up 15.6% at Rs 1,289.1 crore versus Rs 1,114.7 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 4.2% at Rs 219.3 crore versus Rs 229 crore and margin was at 17% versus 20.5%, YoY.
    Bank of India | CMP: Rs 47 | The scrip ended in the green after the bank posted Q4 net profit at Rs 606.3 crore against Rs 250.2 crore and net interest income (NII) was up 35.8% at Rs 3,986.1 crore from Rs 2,936 crore, YoY. Gross NPA was at 9.98 percent versus 10.46 percent and net NPA was at 2.34% against 2.66%, QoQ.
    Bank of India | CMP: Rs 47 | The scrip ended in the green after the bank posted Q4 net profit at Rs 606.3 crore against Rs 250.2 crore and net interest income (NII) was up 35.8% at Rs 3,986.1 crore versus Rs 2,936 crore, YoY. Gross NPA was at 9.98 percent versus 10.46 percent and net NPA was at 2.34% against 2.66%, QoQ.
    NBCC (India) | CMP: Rs 33.30 | The share ended in the red on May 24. NBCC (India) has been awarded the work of planning, designing and execution of "various infrastructure developments works under Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL)" as project management consultant, at a total cost of Rs 313.80 crore, the company said in its release.
    NBCC (India) | CMP: Rs 33.30 | The share ended in the red on May 24. NBCC (India) has been awarded the work of Planning, Designing and Execution of "various infrastructure developments works under Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL)" as Project Management Consultant, at total cost of Rs 313.80 crore (approx), company said in its release.
    NBCC (India) | CMP: Rs 33.30 | The share ended in the red on May 24. NBCC (India) has been awarded the work of Planning, Designing and Execution of "various infrastructure developments works under Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL)" as Project Management Consultant, at total cost of Rs 313.80 crore (approx), company said in its release.
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: May 24, 2022 05:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.