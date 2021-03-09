Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 9

Benchmark indices ended higher after a volatile session on March 9 mainly supported by the banking and financial names. At close, the Sensex was up 584.41 points, or 1.16%, at 51,025.48, and the Nifty was up 142.20 points, or 0.95%, at 15,098.40. Except Nifty Bank and IT, all other sectoral indices ended lower. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended in the red. On the BSE, IT and Bank indices rose 0.9 to 1.9 percent, however oil & gas and metal indices shed 2 percent each. A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in United Breweries, BPCL and HDFC AMC. The Nifty formed a Bullish Hammer-like candle on daily scale with long lower shadow which indicates declines were being bought. It has been moving in a consolidative manner from the last few sessions and not emerging in a clear direction. The expected levels of Nifty are likely to be in the range of 14,900 and 15,100, and it’s going to be crucial for the short-term market scenario to sustain above the 14,900 Nifty50 index level, said Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,974.95 | The share was up 3 percent as the Board of Directors of the bank are scheduled to meet on March 12 to consider the declaration and payment of dividend. The meeting of Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 to consider and approve the declaration and payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000 shares, 8.10 percent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares of face value of Rs 5 each as per the terms of issue, the company said in an exchange filing. “The Record Date fixed for the purpose of payment of dividend is March 19, 2021,” it added.

BPCL | CMP: Rs 445.45| The share price was down over 4 percent on March 9. The country’s second-biggest state refiner, which is one of the key divestment candidates of the government, launched a block deal on March 8 to sell up to 4 percent of its treasury shares worth Rs 3,700 crore, sources with the knowledge of the matter told CNBC Awaaz. According to the term sheet of the deal, reviewed by CNBC Awaaz, BPCL has set a floor price of Rs 435 per share for the proposed transaction which is at a 7 percent discount to the closing price on March 8, 2021.

Indoco Remedies | CMP: Rs 287.50 | The stock jumped 4 percent after the company announced the launch of Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1 percent in the United States. The product is developed and manufactured by Indoco Remedies for TEVA at its facility in Goa. The ANDA approved by US FDA for Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1 percent, is used to treat high pressure inside the eye due to ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma.

JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 85.35 | The stock jumped 8 percent after the company signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Limited (FDC), a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale Island of Maldives, as per the company release.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 223.75 | The scrip ended in the red on March 9. The National Green Tribunal has held that Vedanta's mining plant in Dharbandora area in Goa cannot operate without obtaining Environment Clearance (EC). A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the recommencement of the plant in 2019 can only be done after obtaining EC. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by NGO Goa Foundation Question challenging operation of Vedanta plant located at Codli Village in Dharbandora on former mining lease without requisite Environment Clearance (EC) as per EIA Notification only on the strength of Consent to Operate granted by the Goa State PCB in 2019.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 474.30 | The stock ended in the red on March 9. Mumbai-based drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated preliminary discussions with advisors to explore an initial public offering (IPO) of its API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) arm in 2021 on the back of improved business outlook in the niche segment, sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. “The API vertical of Glenmark Pharma i.e Glenmark Lifesciences, is large enough now to get listed separately. Plus, this segment is expected to fetch rich valuations,” said one of the individuals cited above.

Aurionpro Solutions | CMP: Rs 100.55 | The share zoomed 20 percent after the company entered into partnership with Future-Tech, UK for data centre design and consultancy projects. Aurionpro announced the signing of the strategic partnership with Future-Tech, UK for data centre design and consultancy projects in India and South Asia. It has also signed up with one of the customers and is providing consultancy and assistance for rolling out of 100 MW Data Centres within next few years, the company said in an exchange filing.

HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,578 | The stock was up over 2 percent on March 9. The company's allotment committee approved allotment of 4,82,426 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the corporation under the exercise of stock options by the lender's employees. Post this, the paid-up share capital of the corporation is Rs 360, 70,40,912 consisting of 180,35,20,456 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT | CMP: Rs 307.40 | The scrip gained 2 percent after the real estate investment trusts manager K Raheja Corp Investment Managers cleared the proposal to raise Rs 450 crore. Of this amount, the REIT plans to raise Rs 375 crore via market linked debentures. The remaining Rs 75 crore may be raised through non-convertible on a private placement basis.