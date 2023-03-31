Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 31

1/11

On March 31, the last trading day of FY23, the Sensex gained 1,031.43 points, or 1.78 percent, to end at 58,991. The Nifty was up 279.10 points, or 1.63 percent, at 17,359.80. About 2,332 shares advanced, 1,136 shares declined and 107 shares were unchanged.

2/11

Shree Renuka Sugars | CMP: Rs 43.80 | Shares rose more than 2 percent after the company said it commenced commercial production of ethanol, which is blended with petrol, from the expanded capacity. Post commissioning, the company’s ethanol production capacity will increase from 720 KLPD to 1,250 KLPD.

3/11

Nestle India | CMP: Rs 19,680 | The stock gained over 3 percent following a report that parent Nestle SA is among the final bidders for Capital Foods Pvt Ltd, which owns the popular Ching’s Secret brand. Any transaction would likely value the Indian firm at more than $1 billion, news agency Bloomberg said in the report.

4/11

Kesar Enterprises| CMP: Rs 66.86 | Shares were locked in a 20 percent upper circuit on March 31, a day after the company's board approved a one-time settlement with UCO Bank. The loan accounts of the company were classified as non-performing assets by the bank following the non-payment due to financial problems being faced by the company. The company and the bank were in discussion for a settlement, Kesar Enterprises had said.

5/11

Jindal Stainless | CMP: Rs 290 | The scrip ended over 3 percent higher as 21.22 lakh shares, or 0.42 percent equity, worth around Rs 60 crore changed hands in a block deal. The shares changed hands at an average of Rs 283 a piece.

6/11

Cochin Shipyard | CMP: Rs 474.20 | Shares surged over 3 percent after the company signed a contract for building vessels for the defence ministry worth Rs 9,804.98 crore. Garden Reach Shipbuilders also jumped as it also received an order. Cochin Shipyard emerged as the L1 bidder in the tender floated for the construction of six next generation missile vessels.

7/11

Aether Industries | CMP: Rs 936 | The chemical manufacturer’s shares gained more than 3 percent as the company entered into a pact with Saudi Aramco Technologies to manufacture and commercialise the converge polyols technology and product line.

8/11

Bharat Electronics| CMP: Rs 97.50 | The stock advanced 6 percent after the company announced that it secured orders worth Rs 5,498 crore from the defence ministry.

9/11

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 492.80 | The scrip ended over 5 percent higher after the company received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.15%.The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent of Alphagan P Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15%, of AbbVie Inc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in its release.

10/11

Va Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 351.75 | The scrip gained nearly 5 percent in the early trade after the company's joint venture secured an order worth Rs 4,400 crore. Va Tech Wabag secured the 400 million litres per day (MLD) seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination project from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) worth about Rs 4,400 crore.

11/11

Reliance Industries| CMP: Rs 2,330.95 | The stock gained over 4 percent after the company said secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders would meet on May 2 to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures. After the approval, the unit, which is the financial services subsidiary of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, would be renamed Jio Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News