    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 23

    The market snaps a two-day winning streak as 1,424 shares advance, 19,89 decline and 125 shares remain unchanged

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
    Stock Market Today:
    On March 23, the Sensex closed 289.31 points lower at 57,925.28 and the Nifty ended 75 points down at 17,076. About 1,424 shares advanced, 1,989 shares declined and 125 shares remained unchanged in yet another volatile session.
    Hindustan Aeronautics (Representative image)
    Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 2,504.75 | HAL shares closed 4.6 percent lower after the government's offer for a 3.5 percent stake sale in the defence company opened on March 23. The stake sale is valued at Rs 2,867 crore and the government has set a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece, which is at a 6.6 percent discount from the previous close.
    Vedanta founder and chairperson Anil Agarwal said, "Currently only four countries manufacture semiconductors and glass displays."
    Vedanta | CMP: Rs 270.9 | The shares settled 5 percent lower. Reports said that chairman Anil Agarwal was considering a minority stake sale in the company, a claim the firm denied. According to media reports, Agarwal was looking to sell less than 5 percent in the company to reduce the significant debt load of his commodities business empire. The move would be a last resort and only considered if other fundraising options failed, it added. The company said the report was baseless.
    Indigo Paints | CMP: Rs 1542.65 | The share price was up over 7 percent after the paint maker reported a second-quarter profit that more than doubled, as price hikes helped offset increasing costs of raw materials. Net profit jumped 173.8% to USD 4.47 million for the three months ended September 30, from Rs 135.55 crore a year earlier, the Pune-based company said in an exchange filing. Revenue from operations rose 23.7% to 2.43 billion rupees.
    Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2,800 | Asian Paints shares were down 1.4 percent after Jefferies said any potential tailwind from input price deflation is an opportunity to sell the stock. Competition from Grasim is set to emerge in just 12 months, which clouds the medium-term growth outlook for Asian Paints, the brokerage firm said.
    HG Infra Engineering: HG Infra Engineering declares as L-1 bidder for road project worth Rs 764 crore in Jharkhand. HG Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India for the project in Jharkhand. The road project cost is Rs 764.01 crore and the construction period is 730 days.
    HG Infra Engineering | CMP: Rs 813.65 | The stock ended over 5.16 percent higher after the company was declared as the lowest bidder (L-1 bidder) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a Rs 764.01-crore project in Jharkhand.
    GR Infraprojects: GR Infraprojects JV emerges as L-1 bidder for construction of civil works project worth Rs 3,637.12 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. Dibang Power consortium, a joint venture between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, has been emerged as L-1 bidder for construction of civil works for LOT-4 comprising head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house & transformer cavern, tail race tunnels, pothead yard, adits etc. for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) in Arunachal Pradesh. The bid project cost is Rs 3,637.12 crore and the share of GR Infraprojects in the contract is 50%.
    GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,024 | GR Infraprojects share price closed 6 percent higher after Dibang Power consortium, a joint venture between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, bagged projects in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. The cost of the project is Rs 3,637.12 crore and GR Infraprojects’ share in the contract is 50 percent.
    Stock,Market,Boom,,Financial,Gains,,Safe,Investment,Concept.,Green,Arrow
    Global Surfaces | CMP: Rs 171.05 | The stock attracted good interest from investors on its listing as it made its debut at a 17 percent premium to its issue price. The shares settled 22 percent higher.
    Representative image.
    Coromandel International | CMP: Rs 891 | The company which is into fertilisers and crop-protection chemicals, said it would diversify into speciality and industrial chemicals, pushing up the stock by 2.7 percent above the previous close.
    Representative image
    Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 852.35 | The company has signed a letter of intent worth Rs 984 crore for the next six years with a Japanese company to supply new-age advance intermediate for life science active ingredient. The share ended 2.9 percent higher.
    cement new
    Burnpur Cement | CMP: Rs 4.70 | Burnpur Cement has entered into a second extension and amendment agreement with UltraTech Cement to extend and amend the terms and conditions of the Offtake Agreement and the First Extension Agreement entered earlier between the two sides. The stock closed 18 percent higher.
    RPP Infra Projects | CMP: Rs 43.55 | The stock gained over 6 percent after the company won an order for construction of integrated storm water drain works in M1 & M2 components in Kovalam basin in expanded areas in Greater Chennai Corporation Package 8 covering various streets of zone 14. The work order is worth Rs 59.92 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 months from the appointed date, the firm said in an exchange filing.
    RPP Infra Projects | CMP: Rs 43.55 | RPP Infra Projects Limited settled 11 percent higher after its JV with M/s O P Gupta Contractor received a letter of acceptance for a Rs 170.89-crore project.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 23, 2023 04:19 pm