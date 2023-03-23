Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 23

1/11 On March 23, the Sensex closed 289.31 points lower at 57,925.28 and the Nifty ended 75 points down at 17,076. About 1,424 shares advanced, 1,989 shares declined and 125 shares remained unchanged in yet another volatile session.

2/11 Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 2,504.75 | HAL shares closed 4.6 percent lower after the government's offer for a 3.5 percent stake sale in the defence company opened on March 23. The stake sale is valued at Rs 2,867 crore and the government has set a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece, which is at a 6.6 percent discount from the previous close.

3/11 Vedanta | CMP: Rs 270.9 | The shares settled 5 percent lower. Reports said that chairman Anil Agarwal was considering a minority stake sale in the company, a claim the firm denied. According to media reports, Agarwal was looking to sell less than 5 percent in the company to reduce the significant debt load of his commodities business empire. The move would be a last resort and only considered if other fundraising options failed, it added. The company said the report was baseless.

4/11 Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2,800 | Asian Paints shares were down 1.4 percent after Jefferies said any potential tailwind from input price deflation is an opportunity to sell the stock. Competition from Grasim is set to emerge in just 12 months, which clouds the medium-term growth outlook for Asian Paints, the brokerage firm said.

5/11 HG Infra Engineering | CMP: Rs 813.65 | The stock ended over 5.16 percent higher after the company was declared as the lowest bidder (L-1 bidder) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a Rs 764.01-crore project in Jharkhand.

6/11 GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,024 | GR Infraprojects share price closed 6 percent higher after Dibang Power consortium, a joint venture between GR Infraprojects and Patel Engineering, bagged projects in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. The cost of the project is Rs 3,637.12 crore and GR Infraprojects’ share in the contract is 50 percent.

7/11 Global Surfaces | CMP: Rs 171.05 | The stock attracted good interest from investors on its listing as it made its debut at a 17 percent premium to its issue price. The shares settled 22 percent higher.

8/11 Coromandel International | CMP: Rs 891 | The company which is into fertilisers and crop-protection chemicals, said it would diversify into speciality and industrial chemicals, pushing up the stock by 2.7 percent above the previous close.

9/11 Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 852.35 | The company has signed a letter of intent worth Rs 984 crore for the next six years with a Japanese company to supply new-age advance intermediate for life science active ingredient. The share ended 2.9 percent higher.

10/11 Burnpur Cement | CMP: Rs 4.70 | Burnpur Cement has entered into a second extension and amendment agreement with UltraTech Cement to extend and amend the terms and conditions of the Offtake Agreement and the First Extension Agreement entered earlier between the two sides. The stock closed 18 percent higher.