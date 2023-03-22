Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 22

1/11 Benchmark indices ended higher in the volatile session on March 22. At close, the Sensex was up 139.91 points or 0.24% at 58,214.59, and the Nifty was up 44.40 points or 0.26% at 17,151.90.

2/11 Emami | CMP: Rs 366.40 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after on the news of the company's board weighing a share buyback. “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 24 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Emami said in a BSE filing.

3/11 Sobha | CMP: Rs 452.90 | The stock price tumbled over 12 percent after the real estate developer informed exchanges that the income tax department was carrying out a raid on its registered office and other premises. "All concerned employees of the company are extending their full cooperation to the officials," said the company.

4/11 Asian Energy Services | CMP: Rs 106.15 | The scrip surged 8 percent on March 22. The company won an order from UAE-based Svetah Energy Infrastructure FZE for Rs 165 crore. The order is for operations and maintenance of the Svetah Venetia, a floating production storage and offloading system for oil and gas production off the Puducherry coast. "The primary term is proposed to be 5 years commencing from the date of readiness of Svetha Venetia to receive hydrocarbons from PY_3 Field," the exchange filing said.

5/11 VST Tillers Tractors | CMP: Rs 2,341 | The stock price jumped 8 percent after the company crossed the production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its manufacturing plant at Malur in Bengaluru. “The overall power tiller industry in India is around 60,000 units and it is expected to grow to 100,000 units by 2025. VST is the leader in the segment and holds a market share of over 65 percent in the country,” the company said in an exchange filing.

6/11 KEC International | CMP: Rs 466 | The scrip ended in the green on March 22. KEC International secured new orders of Rs 1,560 crore for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route for 765 kV Transmission line, 765/400 kV AIS Substation and 765 kV GIS Substations.

7/11 Compucom Software | CMP: Rs 17.45 | The share price surged almost 13 percent after the company received Letter of Acceptance from Rajasthan Council for School Education (a Government of Rajasthan Undertaking), for the order worth Rs 18.27 crore. The order includes supply and installations of computer systems, thin client, VC system, UPS and networking, electrification etc, with 5 years on-site comprehensive warranty under ICT Schools scheme.

8/11 Gensol Engineering | CMP: Rs 949.80 | The scrip hit 5 percent upper circuit on March 22. The firm agreed to acquire up to 100 percent shares capital and voting rights in Scorpius Trackers for a total cash consideration of Rs 135 crore. Scorpius Trackers is engaged in the business of designing, developing, marketing and servicing single-axis tracker for solar power generation. With the acquisition, Gensol Engineering will be able to offer its clients an end-to-end EPC solution that includes innovative solar tracking technology, thus, enabling its customer to reduce their levelled cost of energy, it claimed.

9/11 Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 317.60 | The stock added 2 percent on March 22 after the company's board approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 26 per share (face value Rs 2 per share) for FY23, amounting to Rs 10,985.83 crore.

10/11 Ashiana Housing | CMP: Rs 151.70 | The share price gained over 6 percent after Ashiana Housing has crossed its annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2022-23. The total booking value for FY23 (upto March 20) stood at Rs 1,278.84 crore with booking area of 25.21 lakh square feet. Further, it has also received 351 expression of interest (EOIs) in phase 2 of 'Ashiana Amarah' project at Gurugram (Haryana), which consists of 224 units with saleable area 3.77 lakh square feet and the tentative sale value stood at Rs 290 crore, the company said.