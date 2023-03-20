Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 20

1/11

The benchmarks indices snapped two days of winning streak to end lower on March 20 amid high volatility. At close, the Sensex was down 360.95 points, or 0.62 percent, at 57,628.95 and the Nifty was down 111.60 points, or 0.65%, at 16,988.40.

Atul Auto | CMP: Rs 338 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after veteran investor and director of Atul Auto Vijay Kedia raised the stake in the company to 8.4 percent. Kedia has converted warrants that were issued to him at Rs 198 a share in October 2022, increasing his holding by 7.05 percentage points from the 1.35 percent held through Kedia Securities.

Cochin Shipyard | CMP: Rs 459.15 | The stock price rose over 3 percent after the company bagged a Rs 550 crore order from Rotterdam-based Samskip Group for two zero-emission feeder container vessels. The company bagged the order from NAVSHUTTLE 1 AS and NAVSHUTTLE 2 AS, Lysaker Norway. The order is for the design and construction of two Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels, Cochin Shipyard said in an exchange filing.

Patanjali Foods | CMP: Rs 886 | The scrip ended in the red on March 20 after yoga guru Ramdev-backed company denied reports it was preparing to launch another follow-on public offer (FPO) to trim promoter holdings. “It is clarified that Patanjali Foods Limited is not considering undertaking another further public offering for achieving minimum public shareholding,” the company said in a release.

Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 1,812 | The stock price declined over 3 percent after reports emerged that Adani group halted work on a Rs 34,900-crore petrochemicals project at Mundra as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns after a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research triggered a huge selloff in group shares. In 2021, Adani Enterprises incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem, to establish a new coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Krsnaa Diagnostics | CMP: Rs 398.90 | The scrip ended in the green despite weak market conditions. According to a BSE filing, Krsnaa Diagnostics has qualified as a L1 Bidder in consortium with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd for a Rs 450 crore tender of the National Health Mission, Rajasthan for providing "laboratory services under free diagnostics initiative on hub and spoke model" in entire Rajasthan.

Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 479.30 | The share ended in the green, up over a percent, on March 20 after Ahluwalia Contracts (India) secured an order for the construction of a cancer hospital building - Platinum Jubilee Block —for Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai's Parel. The project is worth around Rs 723.34 crore.

RVNL | CMP: Rs 64.70 | The stock added over 2 percent after TTIPL-RVNL Consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech Pvt. Ltd-Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd) emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for an NHAI's six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway project from the Sonepurbigha village to junction near Chatra under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on hybrid annuity mode basis.

Safari Industries | CMP: Rs 1,975 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after Sudhir Jatia of Safari Industries in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that there were no signs of slowdown owing to weddings and the holiday season in India. He expects demand to remain firm till mid-2023.

SKF India | CMP: Rs 4,319.90 | The share price ended in the green on March 20. SKF India said that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to acquire 2,600 equity share capital of Cleanmax Taiyo. The objective of the acquisition will be energy cost reduction, 100% renewable energy sourcing, GHG emission reduction.

Godrej Consumer | CMP: Rs 956.50 | The stock ended in the green on March 20. Goldman Sachs has a "buy" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 1,100 a share. It believes that turnaround is likely to gather momentum as the reset phase is behind, with the company having taken multiple tough decisions over the past 12 months to improve long-term growth. Most of these initiatives caused near-term pain to FY23 earnings, it said.

Sandip Das