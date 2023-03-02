Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 2

1/11

Sandip Das

After a day's break, the benchmark indices resumed their losing streak on March 2 amid wide-spread selling. At close, the Sensex was down 501.73 points, or 0.84%, at 58,909.35, and the Nifty was down 129 points, or 0.74%, at 17,321.90.Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 235.50 | The scrip gained over 6 percent after the firm joined hands with Etihad Airways Engineering to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9. Etihad Airways Engineering, the aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions provider, partnered with Ramco, which provides aviation software, for its Aviation Suite V5.9. The project was announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Ramco Systems said in an exchange filing.Olectra Greentech | CMP: Rs 521.90 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company said its electric tipper received the country's first homologation certificate from the Indian automobile regulatory agencies. Homologation is the process through which the regulatory authority certifies a vehicle's roadworthiness. “The Olectra e-tipper is India's first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. We showcased the prototype at recent exhibitions in Delhi and Bangalore, which created great curiosity and enthusiasm. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck," Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep said.Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 2,704 | The share price ended in the green after the government approved the acquisition of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from HAL for Rs 6,828.36 crore. The aircraft will be supplied to Indian Air Force over a period of six years, the company said in an exchange filing.L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 3,687.95 | The scrip ended in the red after research firm Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a "reduce" rating. The Japanese research firm initiated coverage with a reduced rating and at a target price of Rs 3,050, a downside of around 20 percent from the current market price.KNR Constructions | CMP: Rs 263.25 | The share added 2 percent after the company bagged a highway development project worth Rs 665 crore. "The company is in receipt of a Letter of Acceptance for the development of six-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Marripudi to Somvarappadu of Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor on HAM mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in the state of Andhra Pradesh," KNR Constructions said in a regulatory filing. The project has to be completed is 24 months and the operation period will be 15 years from the commercial operation date.Kilburn Engineering | CMP: Rs 99 | The stock price rose 4 percent after the company bagged orders worth Rs 82.74 crore. The company has received orders including rotary calciners with accessories for intermediates of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) worth Rs 68.60 crore. The firm also bagged orders for vibrating fluid bed dryer for the tea industry, fluidized bed dryer, paddle dryers and coolers and spares and service orders amounting to Rs 14.14 crore, Kilburn Engineering said in an exchange filing.Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 3,120 | The share price ended in the red on March 2. The sales volume of Eicher Motors for February surged 21 percent to 71,544 units over 59,160 units sold a year back. Models with engine capacity up to 350cc has reported a 31 percent jump at 64,810 units versus 49,484 units, but sales of motorcycles with engine capacity over 350cc segment registered a 30 percent on-year decline at 6,734 units against 9,676 units on-year.Delhivery | CMP: Rs 338.60 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after foreign investor SVF Doorbell (Cayman), an entity owned by SoftBank, offloaded a 3.8 percent stake in the logistics company. SVF sold 2.8 crore shares of the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 340.80 a share.Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 198 | The stock ended in the green after the company said it has executed a contract agreement with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd for phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project. The contract order value is Rs 723.45 crore.Macrotech Developers | CMP: Rs 1,013.70 | The stock price zoomed 20 percent on March 2. The stock formed a robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making a higher-high-higher-low formation. It climbed over all key short-term moving averages and hit the medium-term moving average (100-day EMA - around Rs 998). If the stock gets back above 200-day exponential moving average, it can rally further, experts said.