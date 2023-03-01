Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 1

1/11

Indian benchmark indices ended on positive note on March 1 with Nifty around 17,450. At close, the Sensex was up 448.96 points or 0.76% at 59,411.08, and the Nifty was up 146.90 points or 0.85% at 17,450.90.Maruti Suzuki India | CMP: Rs 8,754.95 | The stock ended in the green on March 1. The company reported better sales numbers for the month of February. The company sold 1,72,321 units in the month against 1,64,056 in February 2022, a growth of 5 percent. Domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) were up at 1,55,114 units against 1,40,035 units in the year-ago period. As many as 4,291 cars were sold to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) against 2,428 in February 2022. Exports, however, took a hit, with the company shipping 17,207 cars in the month against 24,021 units in the year-ago period.Max Ventures and Industries | CMP: Rs 138.95 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates Limited (MEL) for development of a commercial plot in Noida. The 34,697-square-metre plot in Noida is under the ‘Delhi One’ project and its acquisition has the potential to add 2.5-3 million square feet of additional development footprint to the portfolio of Max Estates, the company said in a filing.Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 134.35 | The scrip jumped 4 percent after global brokerages maintained a positive stance on the stock. Global research and broking firm Citi has maintained its 'buy' call on the stock with target at Rs 165 per share, an upside of 25 percent from the current market price. According to the research firm, the bank is gearing towards orbit shift while execution is the key. The bank has articulated a strategy of enhanced distribution with diversified mix. Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, has retained its overweight rating on the stock with target at Rs 175 per share, an upside of over 33 percent from the current level. The brokerage firm believes that the bank has improved RoA by 20 bps over the last three years, in line with 2020 guidance.Welspun Corp | CMP: Rs 193 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the firm bagged the contract for the export of LSAW Pipes and Bends to the Middle East which will be executed from its facilities in Anjar, India in FY 23-24. The contract is for approximately 83,000 MT bare pipes with an option of coating exercisable by the project owner subsequently.Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 97.05 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company signed a frame supply agreement with Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS), Nagpur, for the manufacture and supply of TR modules, radar LRUs (line replaceable units) and micro modules.Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 50.10 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the bank in an exchange filing said that on account of a recent IRDAI notification dated December 5, 2022, on IRDAI Regulations, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on February 28, 2023, accorded approval for withdrawal of the process for divestment of Bank's stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. The Bank shall hold its stake in the Company as an investor, subject to regulatory approvals.Time Technoplast | CMP: Rs 83.35 | The stock price rose almost 3 percent after the company said it received an additional Rs 25-crore order from Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL). The total order from MNGL now stands at Rs 159 crore and has to be completed within a year, the company said in a release.Garden Reach Shipbuilders | CMP: Rs 436.15 | The share price jumped over 5 percent following an upbeat commentary from the company management. PR Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, told CNBC-TV18 that the company has expanded the scope of its existing partnership with the partnership with British luxury car and aero engine maker Rolls Royce. He sees an opportunity for more than 100 engines from the partnership with Rolls-Royce.Aditya Birla Capital | CMP: Rs 152.50 | The stock price gained over 4 percent after the company announced its collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to develop and promote digital payment methods through subsidiaries to its customers. This collaboration marks the entry of Aditya Birla Capital into the payments space through its operating subsidiaries.Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 2,680 | The share price added over 4 percent on March 1. The company in an exchange filing to BSE said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 10, 2023, to consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.