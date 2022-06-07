Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 7

Sandip Das

The benchmark indices closed in the red on June 7, with the Sensex down 567.98 points, or 1.02%, at 55107.34, and the Nifty falling 153.20 points, or 0.92%, at 16,416.30. About 1,261 shares advanced, 1,954 shares declined and 126 remained unchanged.Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 516.70 | The scrip closed in the red on June 7. Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialties, has received the final approval from USFDA to manufacture and market Leuprolide Acetate Injection, 14 mg/2.8 mL MDV (Kit). Leuprolide Acetate Injection, 14 mg/2.8 mL (1 mg/0.2 mL), multiple-dose vials, is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Lupron Injection, 14 mg/2.8 mL (1 mg/0.2 mL), of AbbVie Endocrinology Inc.Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2,746.15 | The share price was in focus as the company's promoter plans to buy an additional 0.31% stake (30.55 lakh shares) at an average Rs 2,839.84 a share on June 9.Vedanta | CMP: Rs 314.70 | The stock shed close to 2 percent on June 7. The company's promoters released pledge on the entire 69.69% equity.PB Fintech | CMP: Rs 580.25 | The scrip tumbled 12 percent after the company said its chairman and CEO Yashish Dahiya plans to sell around 37.69 lakh equity shares through bulk deals on the stock exchanges.Dish TV India | CMP: Rs 12.85 | The share ended in the red as the promoter entity World Crest Advisors LLP offloaded a 0.51 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 0.05 percent, down from 0.56 percent. Another promoter, Direct Media Distribution Ventures, also sold a 1.53 percent stake in the company to reduce shareholding to 0.56 percent from 2.09 percent.RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 110.10 | The scrip ended in the green after BofA Securities Europe SA net acquired 25,63,334 equity shares in the company through the open market at an average price of Rs 107.18 a share. BofA held a 2.91 percent equity stake (1.74 crore shares) in the company as of March 2022.Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 85.80 | The stock ended with a marginal loss in a weak market. Ashoka Buildcon received a letter of acceptance for a project worth $106,383,954.52 from the government of Guyana.HG Infra | CMP: Rs 581.90 | The stock added over 3 percent after the company bagged an order worth Rs 4,971 crore from Adani Transport.L&T Infotech | CMP: Rs 4,260 | The share ended in the red on June 7. L&T Infotech has fixed July 1 as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to the final dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022.Kanani Industries | CMP: Rs 27.80 | The stock jumped over 4 percent on June 7. Promoter Harshil Premjibhai Kanani sold 18,13,938 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 6 at an average price of Rs 26.5 a share. Harshil held s 63.63 percent stake (6.29 crore shares) in the company as of March 2022, while total promoters' shareholding stood at 71.72 percent.