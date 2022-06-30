Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 30

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices ended flat in a volatile session on June 30, on the F&O expiry day. At close, the Sensex was down 8.03 points or 0.02 percent at 53018.94, and the Nifty was down 18.80 points or 0.12 percent at 15780.30. About 1336 shares advanced, 1857 shares declined, and 138 shares were unchanged.Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 74.20 | The scrip ended in the green on June 30. The company said the board has accorded investment approval for capacity expansion of Digboi refinery in Assam from 0.65 to 1 mmtpa along with associated facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 740.20 crore. The project is expected to be commissioned by October 2025.TTK Prestige | CMP: Rs 820.55 | The share price ended in the green on June 30. TTK Prestige has concluded a long-term settlement covering its permanent workmen at the Uttarakhand unit of the Company. This settlement provides for improved productivity commensurate with the increased benefits extended to the workmen.Lupin | CMP: Rs 609 | The share ended in the red after broking house CLSA kept underperform rating on Lupin and cut target to Rs 640 from Rs 660 per share. It has also cut EPS estimate by 9-16% for FY23-25. The margin stress is mainly due to underutilised capacities for US market.MTAR Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,267 | The scrip ended in the green after the company received an export order for $22.12 million (approximately Rs 174.6 crore) in Clean Energy Segment. The orders are expected to be executed from Jan 2023 to June 2023.Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 435.05 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the firm bagged order worth Rs 209 crore to build data centre in Noida.Wonderla Holidays | CMP: Rs 232.50 | The stock added over 2 percent on signing land lease agreement with Odisha government. The stock settled at Rs 234.95 on the NSE, up 3.57 percent over previous close, with volume of more than 3.5 lakh shares. The company informed exchanges on June 29 that it has signed agreement with the Government of Odisha for leasing land about 50 acres.Bharat Road Network | CMP: Rs 32 | The share price zoomed 20 percent after the company received more than Rs 90 crore from entire stake sale in its associate firm. The company has divested its entire stake of 40 percent held in its associate Shree Jagannath Expressways Private Limited (SJEPL) and received Rs 94.1 crore from the purchaser - Indian Highway Concessions Trust acting through its investment manager. Bharat Road Network's equity exposure in SJEPL was Rs 112.16 crore.MCX India | CMP: Rs 1,306.20 | The share price gained over 2 percent after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gave approval to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to trade in commodity derivatives. “FPIs will be allowed to trade in all non-agricultural commodity derivatives and select non-agricultural benchmark indices. To begin with, FPIs will be allowed only in cash-settled contracts,” Sebi said after a board meeting. The regulator said the participation of FPIs in Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs) is expected to enhance liquidity and market depth as well as promote efficient price discovery.Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 13.75 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the company said it will launch CCAvenue mobile App and omni-channel payment platform.JB Chemicals | CMP: Rs 1,577 | The share ended in the green on June 30. The company said it will acquire four brands of Dr Reddy’s Labs for Rs 98.3 crore including Z&D, Pedicloryl, Pecef & Ezinapi for the Indian market.