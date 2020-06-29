Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 29

Metal stocks end in red | Metal stocks came under pressure on June 29 after a Wall Street Journal report said the phase 1 US-China trade deal could be at risk, weighing on equities. According to the report, Chinese officials have warned that "meddling" in Hong Kong and Taiwan could lead Beijing to back away from its commitment to purchase US farm goods. The top losers include Coal India, NALCO, SAIL, Hindalco and NMDC which shed 3-5 percent each.