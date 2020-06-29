Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 29

Among sectors, except FMCG, other indices ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices lost over 1 percent each. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices ended lower on June 29 dragged by metal, IT, auto and banking stocks. At close, Sensex was down 209.75 points, or 0.60%, at 34,961.52, and Nifty was down 70.60 points, or 0.68%, at 10,312.40. About 1,135 shares advanced, 1,597 shares declined, and 136 shares remained unchanged. 2/11 Andhra Paper | CMP: Rs 254.85 | The stock surged 20 percent after Radhakishan Damani-owned Bright Star Investments acquired stake in the company. On June 26, Bright Star Investments acquired 1.25 percent equity stake in Andhra Paper via open market transactions. Bright Star bought 5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 206.23 per share, the bulk deals data showed on the National Stock Exchange. 3/11 Piramal Enterprises | CMP: Rs 1,376 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after Carlyle Group said it will buy 20 percent stake in Piramal Pharma for around USD 490 million. “… CA Clover Intermediate II Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to invest fresh equity capital for a 20 percent stake in Piramal Pharma Ltd…,” it said. 4/11 Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 317.30 | Share price tumbled 10 percent after the company reported a loss in Q4 FY20 against a profit in the year-ago period. It reported a net loss of Rs 73.3 crore against a profit of Rs 299.5 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue went down 47.2 percent at Rs 881.1 crore against Rs 1,668.6 crore. 5/11 Welspun India | CMP: Rs 37.95 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 85.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 against a loss of Rs 79.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company had reported a one-time loss of Rs 224 crore in Q4FY19. The profit before exceptional item stood at Rs 110 crore for the quarter, an increase of 16.3 percent over Rs 94.6 crore in the same period last year. 6/11 Shakti Pumps (India) | CMP: Rs 173.85 | The share was down over 4 percent as the company reported net loss at Rs 6.1 crore against profit of Rs 16.5 crore YoY. Revenue went down 41.4 percent at Rs 92.6 crore against Rs 158 crore YoY. EBITDA loss at Rs 2.6 crore against EBITDA of Rs 28 crore YoY. 7/11 MRF: CMP: Rs 65,156.80 | The stock price shed 2 percent after the company declared its march quarter numbers. The company reported 130 percent jump in its consolidated Q4 net profit at Rs 679 crore against Rs 294 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue of the company was down 11 percent at Rs 3,685.2 crore versus Rs 4,137.7 crore. 8/11 Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 48.60 | The stock was down over 7 percent after global research firm CLSA maintained its underperform rating on the stock butraised the target price to Rs 53 from Rs 47 per share. The firm is of the view that the truck cycle is likely to revive only in FY22, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. 9/11 Emami | CMP: Rs 205.40 | The shares were down over 7 percent after the company reported weak results for the March quarter. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.75 crore for the March quarter, down 59.4 percent from the year-ago period. Revenue for the March quarter stood at Rs 532.68 crore, down 16.8 percent YoY. 10/11 Metal stocks end in red | Metal stocks came under pressure on June 29 after a Wall Street Journal report said the phase 1 US-China trade deal could be at risk, weighing on equities. According to the report, Chinese officials have warned that "meddling" in Hong Kong and Taiwan could lead Beijing to back away from its commitment to purchase US farm goods. The top losers include Coal India, NALCO, SAIL, Hindalco and NMDC which shed 3-5 percent each. 11/11 Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) | CMP: Rs 33.45 | The stock price surged 20 percent after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 86.6 percent to Rs 440.91 crore on 27.3 percent rise in total income to Rs 1900.40 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19. First Published on Jun 29, 2020 04:38 pm