Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 29

The equity benchmarks ended in the red on June 29, with the Sensex down 150.48 points, or 0.28%, at 53,026.97, and the Nifty falling 51.10 points, or 0.32%, at 15,799.10. a day ahead of the monthly expiry. Rising crude prices renewed inflation worries, making investors jittery.

Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 458 | The share price added 4 percent after Renesas Electronics Corporation, a Japanese premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Tata Motors and Tejas Networks on the design, development and manufacturing of Renesas’ semiconductor solutions for enhancing innovation across electronics systems for the Indian and emerging markets.

Genus Paper | CMP: Rs 17.20 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the firm started commercial production of kraft papers, at its new unit in Uttar Pradesh. The Muzaffarnagar unit has manufacturing facilities for making kraft paper (two lines) and duplex paper.

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 139.10 | The scrip ended in the green on June 29. Public enterprises selection board (PESB) selected Sandeep Kumar Gupta for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited.

Hazoor Multi Projects | CMP: Rs 35.50 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company received a work order from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Ltd for the execution of the change of scope work in Ahmednagar district on EPC mode for Rs 14.11 crore.

Route Mobile | CMP: Rs 1,237 | The scrip fell over 6 percent after the firm approved a buyback at a price of up to Rs 1,700 a share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 120 crore, the company said in a release. The maximum number of shares bought back would be 705,882, which is 1.12% of the total number of paid-up shares of the company.

Orient Bell | CMP: Rs 657.95 | The stock surged over 13 percent after the company announced on-time completion of two projects involving a capex of Rs 20 crore. GVT Tile plant capacity in Sikandrabad (UP) has increased by 0.7 million square metres (MSM) per annum and there was a conversion of the plant in Gujarat's Dora from ceramic floor to vitrified floor with incremental volume potential being around 1.2 MSM per annum.

ONGC, Oil India | Stock prices rose 2-4 percent each as the cabinet decided to deregulate the sale of domestically produced crude oil. The new policy will come into effect from October 1. Till now, oil producers could sell domestic oil as per a government allocation policy.

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,238.10 | The stock declined over 3 percent on June 29. FMCG stocks came under pressure on concerns over the hike in the goods and services tax for some items.

InterGlobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,616.65 | The stock price ended in the red on June 29. IndiGo announced additional frequencies between Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar effective from July 1 and July 15, 2022, respectively.