    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 29

    Among the sectors, IT, banking and FMCG index shed a percent each. The midcap and smallcap indices also closed in the red

    Sandip Das
    June 29, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
    Benchmark indices ended in the red on June 29 with Sensex down 150.48 points or 0.28% at 53026.97, and the Nifty falling 51.10 points or 0.32% at 15799.10. About 1473 shares have advanced, 1745 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.
    Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 458 | The share price added 4 percent after Renesas Electronics Corporation, a Japanese premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Tata Motors and Tejas Networks on the design, development and manufacturing of Renesas’ semiconductor solutions for enhancing innovation across electronics systems for the Indian and emerging markets.
    Genus Paper | CMP: Rs 17.20 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the firm started commercial production of kraft papers, at its new unit in Uttar Pradesh. The Muzaffarnagar unit has manufacturing facilities for production of kraft paper (two lines) and duplex paper.
    GAIL India | CMP: Rs 139.10 | The scrip ended in the green on June 29. Public enterprises selection board (PESB) selected Sandeep Kumar Gupta for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited.
    Hazoor Multi Projects | CMP: Rs 35.50 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company received work order from Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Ltd for execution of change of scope work in district Ahmednagar of package-11 on EPC mode for Rs 14.11 crore.
    Route Mobile | CMP: Rs 1,237 | The scrip fell over 6 percent after the firm approved the buyback at a price up to Rs 1,700 per share and for an aggregate amount up to Rs 120 crore, as per a release. The maximum number of shares bought back would be 705,882 which is 1.12% of the total number of paid-up shares of the company.
    Orient Bell | CMP: Rs 657.95 | The stock surged over 13 percent after the company announced on-time completion of two projects involving a capex of Rs 20 crore. GVT Tile plant capacity in Sikandrabad (UP) has increased by 0.7 million square metres (MSM) per annum and there was a conversion of Dora plant (Gujarat) from ceramic floor to vitrified floor with incremental volume potential being around 1.2 MSM per annum.
    ONGC, Oil India | The stock prices rose 2-4 percent each after sources to CNBC-TV18 said the Cabinet has decided to deregulate sale of domestically produced crude oil. New policy comes into effect from October 1. Till now, oil producers could sell domestic oil as per gpovernment allocation policy.
    Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,238.10 | The stock declined over 3 percent on June 29. FMCG stocks came under pressure on concerns with respect to GST rate hike on some items.
    In an environment where there are no capacity caps and the airline has been gung-ho about adding capacity, IndiGo’s losses have increased after it deployed additional capacity, which has widened its market share (Representative Image)
    InterGlobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,616.65 | The stock price ended in the red on June 29. IndiGo announced additional frequencies between Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar effective from July 1 and July 15, 2022, respectively.
    Supreme Engineering | CMP: Rs 2.85 | The scrip rose over 3 percent after the firm bagged orders from DRDO for nickel-based superalloys.
