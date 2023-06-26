Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 26

1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks had a mixed day as the 30-pack Sensex closed 0.01 percent lower at 62,970.00, while the Nifty was up 0.14 percent at 18,691.20. As many as 1,815 shares advanced, 1,725 declined and 163 shares remained unchanged.

2/11 Eros International Media Ltd. | CMP Rs 19.25 | Shares of Eros International Media Limited (Eros) fell more than 8 percent on June 26 after the market regulator SEBI barred the company, its MD and CEO from trading in the stock markets. The stock has lost 31 percent since the order was passed on June 22. According to a National Stock Exchange preliminary inquiry report, which was forwarded to SEBI, Eros was engaged in financial misreporting, siphoning and diversion of funds.

3/11 Apollo Tyres Ltd. | CMP Rs 403.75 | Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd were down nearly 3 percent after analysts gave a mixed reaction at an investor meet. Kotak Institutional Equities and Nomura have maintained ratings but their target price is below their current market price. JM Financials and Motilal Oswal Securities, meanwhile, bumped up the target price by up to 20 percent. In its investor meet, Apollo Tyres said it will maintain focus on improving return on capital employed and profitability instead of solely pursuing market share growth.

4/11 Shree Cement Ltd. | CMP Rs 23702.15 | Shares of Shree Cements closed 6 percent lower from the previous day following reports that the company allegedly evaded Rs 23,000 crore in taxes. A report by NDTV said a tax evasion of Rs 23,000 crore was allegedly unearthed during tax searches at Shree Cements offices in Rajasthan’s Beawar, Jaipur, Chittorgarh and Ajmer.

5/11 Natco Pharma Ltd. | CMP Rs 695.45 | Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rose over 3 percent on growing positive sentiment for the company. The company's robust product pipeline and strong positioning in catering to the growing demand for affordable healthcare are the factors behind the upbeat sentiment. Natco Pharma said the growth in revenue in the US market along with the growth of its subsidiaries in Canada and Brazil played a pivotal role in its financial performance.

6/11 Alphalogic Techsys Ltd. | CMP Rs 47.91 | Shares of Alphalogic Techsys jumped 5 percent after the company announced the initial public offer (IPO) of its subsidiary Alphalogic Industries Limited, which opens for bidding on July 3. The company said Alphalogic Industries Limited will issue 13,41,600 shares of a face value of Rs 10 each for cash at Rs 96 a share to raise Rs 12.88 crore. It has reserved 1,33,200 shares, worth Rs 1.28 crore, for shareholders of Alphalogic Techsys Limited. Besides, 67,200 shares have been set aside for the “market maker” to the issue.

7/11 Capacite Infraprojects Ltd. | CMP Rs 201.75 | Shares of Capacite Infraprojects gained nearly 7 percent after the company received a Rs 452.50-crore order for the construction of residential and commercial towers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

8/11 Parag Milk Foods Ltd. | CMP Rs 137.70 | Parag Milk Foods shares closed over 14 percent higher after veteran investor Nikhil Vora increased his stake in the company to 3.8 percent. On June 23, Vora’s Sixth Sense Fund purchased an additional 6.8 lakh shares in the company. In Q4, Parag Milk's total income increased by 41.43 percent to Rs 810 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 22.35 crore for the quarter as against a loss of Rs 591.78 crore in Q4 FY22.

9/11 Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd. | CMP Rs 72.20 | Cambridge Technology Enterprises (CTE) shares climbed nearly 5 percent after the firm received board approval for acquiring US-based Appshark Software Inc for Rs 41 crore. The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed by March 2026. The IT company has also acquired RP Web Apps and the acquisition is expected to be completed by July 30, 2023.

10/11 Ajanta Pharma Ltd. | CMP Rs 1,472 | Shares of Ajanta Pharma jumped 4.5 percent in the early trade after the company's manufacturing facility in Dahej, Rajasthan, cleared an inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with zero observation. By close, the gains were trimmed and the share ended 0.6 percent higher.