Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 25

Bharti Infratel | CMP: Rs 229.50 | The stock price shed over a percent following the board's decision to extend the deadline for merger with Indus Towers by over two months till August 31, according to a regulatory filing. Global Research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its underweight call on the stock with target at Rs 175 per share. The firm is of the view that extension of long-stop date for Indus Towers merger is not a surprise adding that it is quite evident that the company would like to have clear view on AGR, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.