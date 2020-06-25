Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 25

Among sectors, except FMCG and pharma other indices ended lower, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices ended marginally lower in a volatile session with Nifty finishing June F&O series below 10,300 level. At close, Sensex was down 26.88 points, or 0.08%, at 34842.10, and the Nifty was down 16.40 points, or 0.16%, at 10,288.90. About 1,477 shares advanced, 1,130 shares declined, and 158 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most today: 2/11 IIFL Finance | CMP: Rs 82.50 | Shares were up 10 percent after the promoter of the company increased stake. On June 24, the company's promoter Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain has acquired 0.12 percent stake in the company via open market increasing total shareholding of the promoter group to 25.06 percent. However, the company clarified that the Promoter Group’s voting rights in IIFL Finance has not exceeded 25 percent and Promoter Group has no intent to acquire more than 25 percent voting rights in the company or make any public offer. 3/11 Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 105.25 | The stock was down almost 4 percent after the company posted a loss of Rs 3,259.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The bank had reported loss of Rs 551.53 crore in year-ago period. Lower net interest income, pre-provision operating profit and elevated provisions affected the bank's performance. 4/11 Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 798 | The share price jumped over 14 percent after the company reported 0.9 percent YoY increase in its Q4 net profit to Rs 1,250.7 crore against Rs 1,239.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of the company was up 1.7 percent at Rs 10,323 crore versus Rs 10,153.8 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 5/11 Indian Overseas Bank | CMP: Rs 11.95 | The stock price surged almost 10 percent after the company posted net profit in the quarter ended March 2020. The company in the Q4 has reported net profit of Rs 143.8 crore against loss of Rs 1,985.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Net Interest Income (NII) of the company rose 3.6 percent to Rs 1,531.8 crore versus Rs 1,479 crore, YoY. 6/11 Bank of India | CMP: Rs 50.75 | The share price fell over 7 percent after the public sector lender reported a massive loss for the March quarter of 2020. The state-owned lender posted a net loss of Rs 3,571.4 crore in March quarter as provisions and contingencies jumped 329 percent due to additional provisions of Rs 3,941.36 crore in six NPA accounts. It had reported a profit of Rs 251.8 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Net interest income in Q4 fell 6.2 percent to Rs 3,793 crore YoY, while the net interest margin (global) declined by 3 basis points to 2.90 percent YoY. 7/11 Bharti Infratel | CMP: Rs 229.50 | The stock price shed over a percent following the board's decision to extend the deadline for merger with Indus Towers by over two months till August 31, according to a regulatory filing. Global Research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its underweight call on the stock with target at Rs 175 per share. The firm is of the view that extension of long-stop date for Indus Towers merger is not a surprise adding that it is quite evident that the company would like to have clear view on AGR, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. 8/11 Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 436.10 | The shares were up over a percent after the company bagged exports orders for over 13,000 wheels for EU Caravan Trailer & US Mobile Home Market to be executed in July from its Chennai plant. 9/11 Prestige Estates Projects | CMP: Rs 221 | Shares were down over 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit fell 88.9 percent YoY to Rs 15.4 crore versus Rs 139.1 crore and revenue was at Rs 1,982.3 crore versus Rs 1,979.3 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 10/11 Metropolis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 1,425 | The stock was up almost 2 percent after promoter shareholder Duru Sushil Shah divested 3.05 million shares, or 6.03 percent stake, in the company for Rs 422.58 crore, according to an exchange filing. 11/11 General Insurance Corporation | CMP: Rs 155.30 | Shares were up over a percent after the company reported a 98 percent YoY surge in net profit for the March quarter. It reported a 14 percent increase in gross premium to Rs 9,217 crore for Q4, while for the full year, gross premium was up 15.3 percent to Rs 51,030 crore. First Published on Jun 25, 2020 04:24 pm