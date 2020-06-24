Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 24

Among the sectors, banks, metals and pharma were the worst hit, down 2-3 percent, while the BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed a percent each at close. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices had a volatile session on June 24 but turned negative in afternoon trade. At close, Sensex was down 561.45 points or 1.58% at 34868.98, and the Nifty was down 165.70 points or 1.58% at 10305.30. Here are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 1748 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after CLSA maintained an outperform call on the stock with target at Rs 1,710 per share. Credit Suisse has also maintained an outperform call on the stock with target at Rs 1,850 per share. The firm is of the view that Asian Paints is seeing steady recovery in May and June adding that strong gross margin tailwinds is due to fall in crude prices. The company reported a 2.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 462 crore for Q4FY20. Revenue during the quarter also declined 7.1 percent to Rs 4,635.6 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal. 3/11 Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 51.65 | The share price was up 2 percent after the public sector lender reported profit in Q4FY20. The bank reported it is in the black in Q4FY20 as it reported a profit of Rs 506.6 crore for the quarter supported by lower provisions, higher operating income and tax write-back. It had posted a net loss of Rs 8,875 crore and Rs 1,406.95 crore in the quarter ended March and December quarter, respectively. 4/11 JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 57.25 | The shares were up over 13 percent after the company said on June 23 it has secured new orders worth Rs 938 crore. JMC Projects said it has secured fresh orders worth Rs 938 crore, which includes Water Supply Projects in Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 841 crore and Building Project in South India worth Rs 97 crore, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. 5/11 India Cements | CMP: Rs 127 | The stock price shed over 3 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.57 crore during the January-March quarter of 2018-19 financial year, India Cements said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was down 26.62 percent to Rs 1,176.40 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,603.36 crore in the year-ago period. 6/11 GAIL India | CMP: Rs 102.15 | Shares were up 3 percent after the company reported a whopping 168.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2020 driven by tax write-back and strong operating performance. Its operating performance was very strong as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the March quarter surged 47 percent to Rs 2,475.36 crore and margin expanded 497 basis points to 13.94 percent YoY. 7/11 Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 87 | The stock price shed over 2 percent after the country's top refiner, reported a net loss of Rs 5,185 crore for the quarter ending March 2020, aided by higher inventory losses. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,099 crore a year earlier. 8/11 Balrampur Chini | CMP: Rs 130.25 | Stock was down over 3 percent after the company's operating profit declined 6.6 percent YoY to Rs 241 crore, largely impacted by decline in power revenues. Net profit declined 14.8 percent at Rs 230 crore, impacted by lower taxation in base quarter. 9/11 Reliance Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 31.95 | The stock price jumped almost 5 percent after Chairman Anil Ambani on June 23 said the company will be completely debt-free this financial year. RInfra, which is sitting on a debt of over Rs 6,000 crore, has been working towards monetising its assets to reduce debt. 10/11 Power Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 88.20 | Share were down over a percent after the company declared its Q4 results. The compant reported profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 693 crore against Rs 3,391 crore YoY. NII stood at Rs 5,554 crore against Rs Rs 5,036 crore YoY. 11/11 IPCA Laboratories | CMP: Rs 1,655 | The stock price shed a percent as the company said the US health regulator has removed the partial lifting of import alert on its active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs) manufacturing facility situated at Ratlam, in Madhya Pradesh with no shortage of Chloroquine Phosphate drug in the US. First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:52 pm