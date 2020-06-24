Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 24

Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 1748 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after CLSA maintained an outperform call on the stock with target at Rs 1,710 per share. Credit Suisse has also maintained an outperform call on the stock with target at Rs 1,850 per share. The firm is of the view that Asian Paints is seeing steady recovery in May and June adding that strong gross margin tailwinds is due to fall in crude prices. The company reported a 2.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 462 crore for Q4FY20. Revenue during the quarter also declined 7.1 percent to Rs 4,635.6 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.