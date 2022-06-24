Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 24

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on June 24 with Nifty around 15,700 points. At close, the Sensex was up 462.26 points or 0.88 percent at 52,727.98, and the Nifty was up 142.60 points or 0.92 percent at 15,699.30. About 2332 shares advanced, 899 shares declined, and 133 shares were unchanged.Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,750 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company said it is going to hike prices of motorcycles and scooters. Hero MotoCorp will make hike ex-showroom prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 1, as per a press release. The revision, which will be up to Rs 3,000, is to partially offset the steadily growing input cost inflation.Nazara Tech | CMP: Rs 623.50 | The stock price surged 20 percent on June 24. The stock adjusted for the bonus issue. On May 13, Nazara announced the bonus issue in the ratio of one equity share for one equity share held by shareholders as on record date. Hence, the previous closing price of the stock halved to Rs 520.90, against Rs 1,041.80 earlier. The record date for the bonus issue has been fixed as June 27, which means a person having a share of Nazara Technologies by the closing of June 27 is eligible to get a bonus share.Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 8.75 | The stock price was in focus on June 24. The government may hold a 33 percent stake in the debt-ridden telecom operator and the process will be completed soon, a government official told CNBC-TV18 on June 24. The government will dilute its equity stake in Vodafone Idea once the company's balance sheet improves, according to CNBC-TV18 sources. The interest payments of Vodafone Idea worth Rs 16,000 crore will be converted into government equity and the final approval from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is awaited.Strides Pharma | CMP: Rs 340.30 | The share surged over 8 percent after Akston Biosciences Corporation and Biolexis, a Strides Group Company announced results from a Phase II/III clinical trial in India of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. An interim analysis of this data shows no significant safety issues and a 91% seroconversion rate at Day 56.Tube Investments | CMP: Rs 1,594.95 | The scrip gained over 5 percent after broking house Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Tube Investments of India with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,900.Fineotex Chemical | CMP: Rs 172 | The share added over 2 percent after the company board approved fund raising up to Rs 200 crore, in one or more tranches, on such terms and conditions as it may deem fit, by way of issuance of Securities, through one or more permissible mode(s) including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, follow-on public offering or a combination thereof, subject to shareholders' approval and regulatory and other approvals, as may be required under applicable law.Dwarikesh Sugar | CMP: Rs 105 | The share price surged over 9 percent after commissioning 175 KL per day distillery at its Dwarikesh-Dham (Faridpur) unit in Bareilly district, company said in its release. The plant was commissioned today and will use cane juice syrup and ‘B’ heavy molasses as feedstock for producing ethanol. The commissioning is within the scheduled time and is in line with the lofty traditions of ‘on-time’ commissioning of all its plants, it added.Raymond | CMP: Rs 853.10 | The stock jumped 5 percent on June 24. The firm aims to be a net debt-free company in the next three years and is focused on liquidity management through cost reduction initiatives and working capital optimization, according to the latest annual report of the company, according to PTI. For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, Raymond's net debt has been reduced to Rs 1,088 crore. It was Rs 1,416 crore in FY21 and Rs 1,859 crore in FY20.SMS Lifesciences | CMP: Rs 730 | The scrip rose over 12 percent after the firm's API' s manufacturing facility located at Sangareddy district in Telangana received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration for the inspection conducted in the month of April, 2022.Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 185.60 | The stock added 2 percent on June 24. The Board of Directors of the Canara Bank in its meeting held on June 24 approved the capital raising plan for the financial year 2022-23 amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of Debt Instruments (Additional Tier I / Tier II Bonds).