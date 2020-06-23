Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 23

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 1.5% each. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices rallied for the fourth consecutive day on June 23 supported by the buying seen across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 519.11 points or 1.49% at 35430.43, and the Nifty was up 159.80 points or 1.55% at 10471. About 1929 shares advanced, 749 shares declined, and 143 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 968.50 | Share price jumped over 6 percent after the company's Transportation Infrastructure business secured an EPC contract to construct Packages 11 and 22 of the Delhi Vadodara Expressway. The Transportation Infrastructure business has secured an EPC contract to construct Packages 11 and 22 of the Delhi Vadodara Expressway, which when completed, will be the country's longest expressway of National Highways Authority of India under its flagship Bharat Mala program, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. 3/11 Skipper | CMP: Rs 47.10 | The share price surged 20 percent after the company's net profit jumped 58.42 percent to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales of the company were up 1.26 percent to Rs 438.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on June 22 has recommended a dividend of 10 percent (0.10 paise per equity share of Re 1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 4/11 Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 3,104 | NBFC major's shares jumped over 7 percent with a market-capitalisation of Rs 1,86,824.46 crore on the BSE at 15:30 hours IST. HSBC in its May note said it had a buy call on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 3,700, which still implies 30 percent upside potential. "COVID-19 may drive a marked change in spending patterns. We may see 'in-house' spending being favoured versus 'out-of-home' spending," said the global brokerage. "Financing needs are set to rise as consumers and companies push for no-cost EMI, while the growth moderation may be less in medium term than feared by market," it added. 5/11 Info Edge (India) | CMP: Rs 2,949.95 | The stock price jumped over 7 percent after the company board approved raising of funds through issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to eligible qualified institutional buyers for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,875 crore in accordance with SEBI regulations, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. Its consolidated income from operations increased 7.8 percent to Rs 327.5 crore in January-March 2020 quarter from Rs 303.8 crore in the year-ago period. 6/11 Kolte - Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 167 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the company posted net loss of Rs 16.5 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 against profit of Rs 40.1 crore in a year ago period. Revenue of the company rose 13.5% at Rs 221.7 crore versus Rs 195.4 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 7/11 Power Grid Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 185.50 | The share price was up almost 4 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to buy and raised target to Rs 205 from Rs 190 per share. It’s a defensive play in a COVID-19 infected world and see the company as an island of solid, regulated earnings, said CLSA. The commercialisation of HVDC project will provide earnings visibility and see it growing earnings 19% over FY21-23, it added. 8/11 Indian Bank | CMP: Rs 68.95 | Share price jumped 7 percent after the bank reported loss before tax of Rs 188.60 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against a loss of Rs 393.42 crore, during the same period last year. Net loss of the bank stood at Rs 217.7 crore during the fourth quarter. Total income grew to Rs 6,334.36 crore during the quarter from Rs 5,537.46 crore during same period last year. Net interest income grew by 13.6 percent to Rs 2,002.7 crore from Rs 1,763.5 crore, during the same period last year. Indian Bank's provisions stood at Rs 1,891.9 crore as against Rs 1,529.3 crore QoQ. 9/11 D.B.Corp | CMP: Rs 76.30 | The stock price was down 3 percent after the company reported 55.83 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.05 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to the impact of COVID-19.The company had posted a profit of Rs 54.45 crore in January-March a year ago, DB Corp said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations was down 17.30 percent to Rs 486.65 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 588.52 crore in the year-ago period. 10/11 GE Power India | CMP: Rs 463 | The share price shed 2 percent after the company reported over 44 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore during the quarter ended March 2019, a regulatory filing said. Total income rose to Rs 773.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 400.81 crore in the same period a year ago. 11/11 Balaji Amines | CMP: Rs 456 | The stock price was up 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.5 percent to Rs 30.82 crore on 13.9 percent rise in net sales to Rs 258.03 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Profit before tax stood at Rs 40.77 crore in Q4 FY20, up by 3.3 percent from Rs 39.45 crore in Q4 FY19. First Published on Jun 23, 2020 04:43 pm