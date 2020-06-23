Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 23

Skipper | CMP: Rs 47.10 | The share price surged 20 percent after the company's net profit jumped 58.42 percent to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales of the company were up 1.26 percent to Rs 438.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on June 22 has recommended a dividend of 10 percent (0.10 paise per equity share of Re 1) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.