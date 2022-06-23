Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 23

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the highly volatile session on June 23 with the Nifty above 15,500. At close, the Sensex was up 443.19 points or 0.86% at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was up 143.40 points or 0.93% at 15,556.70. About 2,037 shares advanced and 1,188 declined, while 123 scrips remained unchanged.Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,780 | The scrip jumped 4 percent after the auto firm informed exchanges that the board of directors will meet on June 27 to further deliberate on the proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company.Bharat Petroleum Corporation | CMP: Rs 307.50 | The share price ended in the green on June 23. BPCL received an MCA nod for the merger of Bharat Oman Refineries with itself. The company has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for amalgamation of Bharat Oman Refineries with itself.TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 772 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after TVS Group's Brakes India & Volvo Group joined hands to build first-ever green castings for Volvo's engines.TCS | CMP: Rs 3,312.95 | The stock added over 2 percent after India’s largest software firm bagged a deal to drive business process transformation at Aadhar Housing Finance for an undisclosed sum. The domestic housing financier will be deploying the Tata group company’s lending and securitisation platform for market expansion, according to a statement.IRB Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 199.80 | The share price rose over 7 percent on June 23. IRB Infrastructure Developers received 75 percent of the arbitration award of Rs 419 crore from IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Ltd, an SPV of IRB InvIT Fund. The Court has upheld Arbitral Tribunal's Order and directed NHAI to release 75 percent of the arbitration award amount, i.e. Rs 308 crore, to the company. IRB Infra was the EPC contractor for the Pathankot Amritsar BOT project, as per the company's release.L&T | CMP: Rs 1,496.05 | The stock ended in the green on June 23. The company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore for its hydrocarbon business. The scope of work comprises Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation for various new offshore jacket structures. L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has executed orders for this client in the past and repeat business is a testimony to L&T’s “Execution Par Excellence” philosophy, the company said in its release.Usha Martin | CMP: Rs 107.40 | The scrip ended in the red on June 23. Usha Martin promoter Peterhouse Investments sold 1.5 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on June 20-21. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 1.86 percent, down from 1.91 percent earlier.Route Mobile | CMP: Rs 1,208 | The share price surged over 9 percent after the company board said it will consider buyback of shares on June 28.GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 80.45 | The stock jumped over 8 percent after the firm bagged an order worth Rs 292 crore for execution of viaducts, major bridges, ROBs, supply of vehicles, site facilities & other allied works for Khurda Road - Bolangir New B G link project, of East Coast Railway.Vinati Organics | CMP: Rs 1,820 | The share was up over 2 percent after the company said it will be expanding ATBS capacity from 40000 MT to 60000 MT. This would entail a capex of Rs 300 crore which will be funded by internal accruals and is expected to get commissioned by December 2023. The capital expenditure in Veeral Organics Private Limited (a fully owned subsidiary of Vinati Organics Limited) is in progress. The total capex is approximately Rs 280 crore and the products include 2000 MT of MEHQ & Guaiacol and 30000 MT of Iso Amylene. These products are used in polymerisation inhibitors, flavours, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides. The commissioning is expected by September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.