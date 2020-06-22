Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 22

Among sectors, except IT other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1-2 percent. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Profit booking dragged indices from the day's high level but they managed to close higher for the third consecutive day on June 22 with Nifty above 10,300 level. At close, Sensex was up 179.59 points, or 0.52%, at 34,911.32, and Nifty was up 66.80 points, or 0.65%, at 10,311.20. About 1,848 shares advanced, 853 shares declined, and 159 shares remained nchanged. 2/11 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 525 | The stock price surged over 28 percent after the pharma company said it received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections in Indiai. The Mumbai-based company said the Drugs Controller General of India's approval was part of India's accelerated approval process and the drug was meant for "restricted emergency use", meaning patients must sign their consent before being treated by the drug. 3/11 Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 243.90 | The share price zoomed almost 20 percent after brokerage firms picked up stake in the company. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 45,22,602 shares of the company at Rs 184.76 per share, according to bulk deal data available on NSE. Separately, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend UCITS ETF bought 25,69,494 shares in company at Rs 189.51 per share and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF bought 45,58,746 shares in company at Rs 189.51 per share. 4/11 Cipla | CMP: Rs 656.50 | Shares rose over 3 percent after the country's drug regulator on June 20 gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir. India's Drug Regulator gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalised COVID-19 patients, official sources said. This comes a day after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), considering the emergency and unmet need for medicines in light of the coronavirus outbreak, granted domestic firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals the permission to manufacture and market favipiravir for "restricted emergency use" in mild to moderate cases. 5/11 Coal India | CMP: Rs 143.70 | The stock price gained over 4 percent after reports made rounds that the company will engage mine developer cum operators (MDOs) to increase its coal output and reduce import dependency of the dry fuel in the coming years. As per media reports, the company has identified a total of 15 greenfield projects to operate through MDO model of which 12 are open cast and 3 underground, a release by Western Coalfields Ltd. 6/11 Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 35.85 | The stock price jumped almost 4 percent after the bank's asset quality improved as the Gross Non Performing Assets (NPA) was at 14.21 percent for the quarter ended March 2020 versus 15.50 percent, YoY. The net NPA also reduced to 5.78 percent as against 7.18 percent as on December 2019 and 6.56 percent as on March 2019. Its provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 77.79 percent from 74.50 percent, YoY. Domestic deposits of the bank increased by 4.9% YoY to Rs 6,86,493 crore and domestic advances increased by 1.1% YoY basis to Rs 4,95,045 crore. 7/11 Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 122.40 | The share price shed 5 percent with the company reported a net loss of Rs 5.85 crore in Q4FY20 against a profit of Rs 8.7 crore in the same quarter of previous Fiscal. The company’s revenue stood at Rs 132.87 crore against Rs 141.44 crore in Q4FY19. 8/11 ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 367.85 | Shares rose over a percent after the bank divested 21.5 million equity shares of face value of ₹10 each of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, representing 1.50 percent of its equity share capital at March 31, 2020, on the stock exchange for an approximate total consideration of Rs 840 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. Following this, the Bank's shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited stands at approximately 51.4 percent. 9/11 Piramal Enterprises | CMP: Rs 1,207.65 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after Piramal Pharma Solutions, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises entered into a pact with G&W Laboratories Inc to acquire its solid oral dosage drug product manufacturing facility at Sellersville in US for USD 17.5 million. 10/11 Power Grid Corporation | CMP: Rs 177.95 | Share gained almost 4 percent after the company reported better-than-expected performance for the March quarter. Consolidated revenue and profit grew 8-9 percent. The growth was driven by its mainstay transmission business, with revenues growing 8.2 percent YoY. 11/11 IT stock | Shares of IT stocks, including Infosys, Mindtree, TCS and Wipro, ended in the red after reports made rounds that the US may ban non-immigrant visas such as H-1B. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that a new executive order that bans non-immigrant visas such as H-1B can be expected in the next couple of days. The visas that would be the most impacted include skilled non-immigrant visa such as H-1B and L-1 and temporary worker visa for unskilled workers H-2B. Other visas that could be affected are J-1 (research scholars) and Optional Training Programme, where fresh graduates can seek employment in the US for up to three years under their student visa. First Published on Jun 22, 2020 04:35 pm