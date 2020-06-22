Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 22

IT stock | Shares of IT stocks, including Infosys, Mindtree, TCS and Wipro, ended in the red after reports made rounds that the US may ban non-immigrant visas such as H-1B. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that a new executive order that bans non-immigrant visas such as H-1B can be expected in the next couple of days. The visas that would be the most impacted include skilled non-immigrant visa such as H-1B and L-1 and temporary worker visa for unskilled workers H-2B. Other visas that could be affected are J-1 (research scholars) and Optional Training Programme, where fresh graduates can seek employment in the US for up to three years under their student visa.