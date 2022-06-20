Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 20

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended on positive note in a highly volatile session on June 20. At close, the Sensex was up 237.42 points or 0.46% at 51,597.84, and the Nifty was up 56.70 points or 0.37% at 15,350.20. About 673 shares advanced, 2663 shares declined, and 156 shares were unchanged.Wipro | CMP: Rs 417.85 | The stock gained over 3 percent on June 20. Wipro's subsidiary company, Topcoder appointed Doug Hanson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new global role, Doug will be responsible for the success of Topcoder and its customers and partners.NIIT | CMP: Rs 384 | The scrip ended in the red on June 20. NIIT announced that its life sciences division, NIIT Life Sciences has entered into a multi-year learning services agreement with a Swiss multinational leader in healthcare. Under the agreement, NIIT will provide a full range of learning services to client to help streamline their regulatory operations using Veeva Vault RIM.Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,966.90 | The stock ended in the green on June 20, after brokerage house Macquarie maintained outperform rating on Titan Company with a target at Rs 3,000 per share. The channel checks suggest that demand trends remain healthy, while premium-end consumers remain relatively resilient to inflationary headwinds. The company is a part of Asia marquee buy list.Engineers India | CMP: Rs 56.35 | The share price shed 2 percent on June 20. Engineers India has won three separate projects from specialized chemicals, sunrise and infrastructure sectors. It will provide consulting services and the estimated order value of these projects is approximately Rs 80 crore.Indian Hume Pipe Company | CMP: Rs 136 | The share price jumped over 6 percent on June 20 but eventually closed in the red. The firm announced receiving a Rs 110-crore order from the public health engineering department of Rajasthan. Indian Hume Pipe Company secured a work order from the public health engineering department Ajmer, for cluster water supply project package-VII of Chambal Bhilwara Water Supply Project Phase II in Jahajpur-Kotri tehsils of Bhilwara district under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with operation and maintenance for 10 years, the company said in a press release.Hinduja Global Solutions | CMP: Rs 960 | The scrip ended in the green on June 20. The company announced that it is setting up a new delivery center in Mysuru, Karnataka. Company expects to hire 400 employees locally by October 2022 and ramp up aggressively through the year, company said in its release.Greenlam Industries | CMP: Rs 301 | The stock price ended in the green on June 20. The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today, approved issuance of up to 63,10,680 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each of the company to Smiti Holding and Trading Company Private Limited, on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 309 per equity share aggregating to Rs 1,95,00,00,120.Vedanta | CMP: Rs 232.25 | The share price tumbled over 12 percent after the company put on sale its copper plant at Tamil Nadu. Vedanta has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for its Tuticorin-based smelter, which has been shut since mid-2018, following a Tamil Nadu government order.Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 7.90 | The stock fell over 3 percent on June 20. A meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, to consider proposal for raising of funds aggregating upto Rs 500 crores, by way of issuance of Equity Shares and / or Convertible Warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the Company).Muthoot Capital Services | CMP: Rs 162 | The scrip fell over 7 percent on June 20. Muthoot Capital Services completes transaction of Rs 106.46 crore through securitisation of portfolio. The company has completed transaction of Rs 106.46 crore through securitisation of its portfolio. This is the first securitization / direct assignment transaction carried out by the company during FY23.