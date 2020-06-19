Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 19

Except IT and metal, all other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices rallied for the second consecutive day on June 19 supported by the gains in the index heavyweight Reliance Industries as the share crossed the Rs 11 lakh crore of market cap in today's session. At close, Sensex was up 523.68 points or 1.53% at 34,731.73, and the Nifty was up 152.70 points or 1.51% at 10,244.40. About 1759 shares advanced, 841 shares declined, and 145 shares remained unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,763.20 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent as it became the first listed company to cross Rs 11-lakh-crore in market-cap. The company said the record investments it received for Jio Platforms and a mega rights issue helped it become net debt-free well ahead of its March 2021 target. The company has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days through investments by global tech investors of Rs 115,693.95 crore and rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 crore. Disclaimer: "Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol." 3/11 ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 363.80 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the private sector lender sold a 3.96 percent stake in its insurance arm, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. In line with this intent and pursuant to approval granted by the board, the bank said it had on June 19 divested 1.8 crore equity shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, representing 3.96 percent of its equity share capital at March 2020. 4/11 Orient Bell | CMP: Rs 99.05 | Share price surged 20 percent upper circuit after investor Porinju Veliyath's Equity Intelligence India acquired around half a percent equity stake in the company through open market purchases. Equity Intelligence India acquired 79,435 equity shares, representing 0.55 percent of paid-up equity capital, of the tiles manufacturer at Rs 77.83 per share, according to bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange. 5/11 IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 70.55 | The stock price gained over a percent after the company obtained financial closure for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, its first toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project. "IRB MP Expressway Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has successfully achieved financial closure for its first and India's largest TOT project Mumbai Pune Expressway," said the company in its BSE filing on June 18. 6/11 HIL | CMP: Rs 1,264.80 | The share price surged 20 percent after Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 1.3 lakh shares (representing 1.73 percent of paid up equity capital of HIL) in CK Birla Group company HIL. Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund acquired 72,000 equity shares in HIL at Rs 1,045.14 per share on the BSE and 58,000 shares at Rs 1,046.68 on the NSE. 7/11 The Ramco Cements | CMP: Rs 640.90 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after the company for the fiscal 2019-20 reported net profit (up 18.43 percent) of Rs 605.70 crore. It was Rs 511.43 crore in financial year 2018-19. Total revenue in FY20 was Rs 5,422.80 crore, up 4.53 percent. It was Rs 5,187.30 crore in FY19. 8/11 MOIL | CMP: Rs 152.65 | The stock price shed almost 4 percent after the company reported a fall of more than 90 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 13.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company reported a sharp fall of over 90 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 13.47 crore mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.63 crore during the same quarter a year ago, MOIL said in a BSE filing. Total income during the quarter fell to Rs 282.96 crore from Rs 487.47 crore in the year-ago period. 9/11 Bajaj Consumer Care | CMP: Rs 150.10 | The share price was down over a percent after the company reported a 61 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.29 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 59.82 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing. 10/11 City Union Bank | CMP: Rs 127.45 | Share price was down almost 7 percent after the company reported a loss of Rs 95.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, due to a spike in bad loan provisioning. The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 175.11 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2018-19. On the asset front, bad loans spiked as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 4.09 percent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020, as against 2.95 percent in the year-ago corresponding quarter. 11/11 Lumax Industries | CMP: Rs 1,088 | The stock price gained almost 6 percent after the company's net profit rose 14.81 percent to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.48 percent to Rs 387.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 432.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. First Published on Jun 19, 2020 04:40 pm