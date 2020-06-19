Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 19

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,763.20 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent as it became the first listed company to cross Rs 11-lakh-crore in market-cap. The company said the record investments it received for Jio Platforms and a mega rights issue helped it become net debt-free well ahead of its March 2021 target. The company has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days through investments by global tech investors of Rs 115,693.95 crore and rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 crore. Disclaimer: "Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol."