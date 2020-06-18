Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 18

Manappuram Finance | CMP: Rs 148.80 | The stock price was up over 4 percent after the company approved the issue of NCDs worth Rs 350 crore. Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company approved the issuance of the Private Placement of Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each for the amount of Rs 25 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 325 crore aggregating to Rs 350 crore, the company said in the release.