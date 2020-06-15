Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 15

AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 3,445.20 | Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma jumped 7 percent after it struck a deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up production of a coronavirus vaccine is set to take delivery by the end of 2020 of a vaccine being tested by the University of Oxford. The agreement struck on June 13 aims to make the vaccine available to other European countries that wish to take part.