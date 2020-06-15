Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 15

Here are the stocks that moved the most in the today's session. Rakesh Patil 1/11 Indian indices ended on a negative note on June 15 on the back of weak global cues with Nifty below 9850 level. At close, the Sensex was down 552.09 points or 1.63% at 33228.80, and the Nifty was down 159.20 points or 1.60% at 9813.70. 2/11 Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1625| RIL share price hits record high after company announced more deals for its digital arm Jio Platforms. Over the weekend, two more global investors joined hands with RIL for making investment in the digital arm of the company. TPG will invest Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake in Jio Platforms and L Catterton will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms, in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake. Also, the company's partly paid-up rights shares listed on bourses. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 3/11 Aarti Industries | CMP: Rs 866.50 | Share price tumbled nearly 6 percent after the company said its long-term contract with a global firm to supply agrochemicals worth Rs 4,000 crore has been cancelled. In a regulatory filing, AIL informed exchanges that the company in June 2017 had entered a 10-year contract with a global agrochemical major to supply a high-value agrochemical intermediary with application in herbicides. 4/11 BHEL | CMP: Rs 29.10 | The stock was down over 7 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,532.18 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues and deferred taxes. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 680.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019, it said in a BSE filing on June 13. Total income in the quarter review stood at Rs 5,193.51 crore, down from Rs 10,489.11 crore in the same period last year. 5/11 Tata Power | CMP: Rs 42.40 | Tata Power added over 1 percent after its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) received a Letter of Award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on June 12, 2020 to develop a 120 MW solar project in Gujarat. The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. 6/11 Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 15.30 | The stock was up 5 percent after the bank received preliminary, non-binding letter of intent from M/s. Clix Capital Services Private Limited & Clix Finance India Private Limited. Under the non-binding LOI, the proposed transaction is subject to completion of due diligence, and will be subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. 7/11 Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 25.65 | The stock shed nearly 5 percent after the NCLT allowed the company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex to settle Rs 360 crore dues of mortgage lender HDFC, clear overseas debt and cover corporate insolvency resolution process costs. 8/11 AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 3,445.20 | Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma jumped 7 percent after it struck a deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up production of a coronavirus vaccine is set to take delivery by the end of 2020 of a vaccine being tested by the University of Oxford. The agreement struck on June 13 aims to make the vaccine available to other European countries that wish to take part. 9/11 Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 100.45 | The stock fell over 4 percent ahead of its Q4 results. The company is likely to report a big loss in the range of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore for the March quarter 2020, as COVID-19-led lockdown hit businesses. It had reported consolidated profit of Rs 1,117.5 crore in Q4FY19 and Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20. Brokerages expect the company to report around 30 percent year-on-year decline in revenue and more than 50 percent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) with sharp contraction around 3 percent in margin. 10/11 Mastek | CMP: Rs 346 | The company share added 2o percent after it posted 49.6 percent QoQ jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 38.9 crore against Rs 26 crore and revenue was up 38.2% at Rs 336.7 crore versus Rs 243.7 crore. Earings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 75.3% at Rs 75.7 crore and EBITDA margin was up 430 bps at 21.4percent. 11/11 Satin Creditcare | CMP: Rs 85.95 | The share price rose 5 percent despite company's Q4 net profit declined 76.8% at Rs 13.1 crore against Rs 56.5 crore, while revenue was up 17.3% at Rs 407.9 crore versus Rs 347.7 crore, YoY. First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:21 pm