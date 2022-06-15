Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 15

Benchmark indices ended lower in yet another volatile session on June 15 with Nifty below 15,700. At close, the Sensex was down 152.18 points or 0.29% at 52,541.39, and the Nifty was down 39.90 points or 0.25% at 15,692.20. About 1730 shares have advanced, 1484 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

Dish TV | CMP: Rs 12 |The share ended in the red on June 15. Yes Bank and other lenders to Dish TV may not be able to exercise their voting rights in the company after invoking pledged shares, according to a report by proxy advisory firm Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES). The report cited a Supreme Court order, dated May 12, in a case between PTC India Financial Services and Venkateswarlu Kari. The ruling said lenders or pledgees are not owners of shares and cannot exercise voting rights once the pledged shares are invoked.

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 12.75 | The stock ended in the green on June 15. Yes Bank will hold AGM on July 15, 2022 and seeks shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via debt instruments.

G R Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,155 | The share price ended in the green on June 15. GR Infraprojects' subsidiary GR Bandikui Jaipur Expressway Private Limited has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India. The project worth Rs 1,368 crore includes construction of 4-lane greenfield expressway spur from Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in Rajasthan on hybrid annuity mode.

Genesys International | CMP: Rs 580.20 | The scrip spiked 5 percent after the company received an investment of Rs 250 crore equity led by Malabar India Fund and other Marquee Investors to strengthen its 3D Digital Twin Content Program.

JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 563.05 | The stock ended in the green after the firm reported the Crude Steel production for the month of May, 2022 at 17.89 lakh tonnes, that grew by 31% YoY on standalone basis.

One97 Communications | CMP: Rs 614.20 | The share rose on June 15 after the fintech major reported strong operating performance for two months ended in May. Paytm said its lending business continued its strong performance from the previous quarter as loan disbursements jumped 471 percent on-year in April-May to 5.5 million. The disbursement in value terms stood at Rs 3,576 crore in the first two months of this quarter, representing a growth of 829 percent over last year. “We are also seeing increases in the average ticket size due to a scale-up of the personal loans business in particular,” Paytm said.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | CMP: Rs 331 | The stock price ended in the red on June 15. The company informed exchanges that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 40 crore on a private placement basis. These NCDs will be issued at a nominal value of up to Rs 10 lakh per debenture.

GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 86.60 | The scrip rose over 2 percent after the company has incorporated a new subsidiary 'RMS GPT Ghana' at Republic of Ghana for manufacture of concrete sleepers.

Engineers India | CMP: Rs 59.65 | The scrip added over a percent after Nayveli Lignite Corporation appointed Engineers India as project management consultant for its 1,200 TPD lignite to methanol project. This landmark project is expected to be commissioned in 2027.