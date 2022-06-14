Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 14

Sandip Das

Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on June 14 with Nifty below 15,750. At close, the Sensex was down 153.13 points or 0.29% at 52,693.57, and the Nifty was down 42.30 points or 0.27% at 15,732.10. About 1506 shares have advanced, 1730 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,693.95 | The stock was down 5 percent on June 14 after the board of Bajaj Auto, which held a meeting on June 14, decided to defer the share buyback plan which was brought before it for consideration. The company, in a regulatory filing, said it will not move ahead with the proposed plan as of now as it requires "further deliberations".Dynamatic Technologies | CMP: Rs 1,915 | The share added over 2 percent after the company won a contract to manufacture the Escape Hatch Door for Airbus A220 aircraft. The contract was placed by recently established STELIA AERONAUTIQUE CANADA Inc, a subsidiary of Airbus Atlantic SAS.G R Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,150 | The share fell over 6 percent after reports said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at several locations of the company in Shillong, Guwahati, Gurgaon, and Bangalore. The raids were conducted in connection with alleged irregularities in a national road highway project in Assam, as per the reports. GR Infra said in an exchange filing on June 13 that some of their employees at a project site have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Aether Industries | CMP: Rs 783.80 | The stock price ended in the red on June 14. SBI Mutual Fund bought additional 3.23 lakh shares in Aether Industries. SBI Mutual Fund acquired additional 3.23 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the firm stands increased to 5.1775 percent, up from 4.9180 percent earlier.Rajnish Wellness | CMP: Rs 179.35 | The scrip jumped 5 percent on June 14. Rajnish Wellness said the board has approved stock split. The company informed exchanges that the board has approved sub-division of shares from one share of Rs 10 each to five shares of Rs 2 each.Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 2,197.60 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after Adani and energy supermajor TotalEnergies of France, have entered into a new partnership to jointly create the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem. In this strategic alliance, TotalEnergies will acquire 25% minority interest in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).Delta Corp | CMP: Rs 183.75 | The stock price rose 2 percent on June 14. HDFC Mutual Fund acquired additional 2.15 percent equity stake in Delta Corp via open market transactions on June 10. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 9.21 percent, up from 7.06 percent earlier.Torrent Power | CMP: Rs 471 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after the company completed acquisition of 50 MW solar power plant from SkyPower Group, in Telangana. Enterprise value for this acquisition is Rs 416 crore. Long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project is with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (NPDCTL) for a period of 25 years at a fixed tariff of approximately Rs 5.35 per kWh, with remaining useful life of approximately 20 years.Dhruv Consultancy Services | CMP: Rs 48.90 | The share price added 2 percent after the firm secured letter of award for consultancy services project as authority's engineer for supervision of road project (four laning of Vairengte- N Kawnpui section) in Mizoram on EPC mode. The contract price for the said project will be Rs 11.2 crore.Hardwyn India | CMP: Rs 218 | The stock shed 2 percent on June 14. Hardwyn India board has approved the issue of one bonus share for every two shares held by shareholders as on record date.