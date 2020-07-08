Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 8

All sectoral indices except metal, healthcare and FMCG ended in the red. S&P BSE Metal was the biggest sectoral gainer, up 1.7 percent. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 The Indian stock market that was trading flat on July 8 slipped in the last hour of the session. The Sensex was down 345.51 points or 0.94 percent at 36,329.01 and the Nifty shed 93.90 points or 0.87 percent at 10,705.80. 2/11 IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 550 | The stock jumped over 4 percent on reports of US-based hedge fund Route One Investment Company initiating talks to increase its stake in the Hinduja Group-backed lender. The private lender was exploring multiple options to strengthen its balance sheet and raise capital, sources told Moneycontrol. 3/11 Kamat Hotels | CMP: Rs 38.55 | The share prie jumped almost 10 percent after Merlin Marketing acquired a stake in the company. Merlin Marketing Pvt has acquired 3.5 lakh equity shares of Kamat Hotels India (representing 1.48 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 34.76 per share. 4/11 Shriram Transport Finance | CMP: Rs 757 | The stock jumped almost 5 percent after the company said that it will launch its rights issue on July 16 to raise Rs 1,500 crore. The issue will close on July 30 with the price been fixed at Rs 570 per share. 5/11 Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 26.10 | The stock gained over a percent after the board of the private lender approved a plan to raise funds. The Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of the board of directors approved a fund-raise through a follow-on public offer. The details of the offer would be shared after completing formalities with the Registrar of Companies, the company said in a release. 6/11 Panache Digilife | CMP: Rs 42.90 | The share price jumped 10 percent after the company bagged an order of Rs 190 million from India’s leading Education Company. The order execution is expected by the end of Q2 and would be one of the key growth drivers for Panache for FY 21. 7/11 CG Power and Industrial Solutions | CMP: Rs 10.25 | The share was down over 4 percent after Yes Bank sold 43 lakh shares of the company at Rs 10.75 per share. 8/11 Tata Consumer | CMP: Rs 431.30 | The stock was up over 4 percent after Credit Suisse initiated coverage with an outperform rating and a target price of Rs 490. The brokerage firm sees the potential for faster growth in the tea and salt business and believes that the long-term prospects of Starbucks are intact. 9/11 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 590.85 | The stock price gained 7 percent after CARE Ratings upgraded the ratings of the company’s bank facilities. It has also withdrawn the rating assigned to the long-term loan facility of IOL Chemicals as the company has repaid term loan in full and there is no outstanding under the said loan as on date. 10/11 Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 108.75 | The share jumped 4 percent after the bank reduced interest rate by 10 basis points across all tenors including one year, six months, three months, one month and overnight tenors. 11/11 Representative image First Published on Jul 8, 2020 05:00 pm