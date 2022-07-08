Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 8

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on July 8. At close, the Sensex was up 303.38 points, or 0.56%, at 54,481.84, and the Nifty was up 87.70 points, or 0.54%, at 16,220.60. About 1,859 shares advanced, 1,352 declined and 146 shares remained unchanged.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,266 | The stock price ended in the red on July 8. The IT services major's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 5.21 percent to Rs 9,478 crore, compared to Rs 9,008 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the profit declined 4.51 percent. Revenue from operations during the quarter came in at Rs 52,758 crore, which was 16.17 percent higher than the year-ago quarter, and 4.28 percent from the previous quarter. The company said its constant currency (cc) revenue growth was at 15.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). The operating margin was at 23.1 percent, a contraction of 2.4 percent YoY. TCS announced a dividend of Rs 8 per share, which will be credited by August 3, 2022. The record date will be July 16, 2022.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 440.50 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the auto major's Q1 global wholesales were up 48% YoY at 3.16 lakh units and JLR global wholesales were at 82,587 units.

TVS Motor | CMP: Rs 838 | The share price ended in the green on July 8. CLSA has retained 'buy' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 922 a share. It has raised volume and earnings estimates on the back of cruiser motorcycle launch, it said.

Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,675.10 | The stock price of IndiGo owner was down a percent on July 8. Rohini Bhatia resigned as non-executive, non-independent director of the company.

Vakrangee | CMP: Rs 26.20 | The share shed more than 5 percent on July 8. Vakrangee has clocked a profit at Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, significantly down from Rs 23.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year as gross margins were impacted due to the launch of additional franchisee incentive schemes. It said profit margins have bottomed out and it is confident to deliver improved profitability & sustainable growth in the subsequent quarters.

Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 355 | The share ended in the red on July 8. Kalpataru Power Transmission's subsidiary Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB (KPT Sweden) has completed the acquisition of the remaining 15% equity stake of Linjemontage i Grastrop AB, a Swedish EPC company (LMG) headquartered in Grastrop, by paying $11.5 million. LMG also has two subsidiaries.

Alkem Laboratories | CMP: Rs 3,117 | The scrip ended in the green on July 8. The USFDA conducted a GMP and pre-approval inspection at Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility in Indore from July 1 to July 7. At the end of the inspection, the company received Form 483 with one (1) observation with respect to ANDA filed for the products to be manufactured at the plant. There was no data integrity observation, it said.

Shriram City Union Finance | CMP: Rs 1,749 | The stock gained 2 percent on July 8. Shriram City Union Finance Ltd has said it received approval from equity shareholders and creditors for its merger with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). Of the total final votes, 99.7 percent of the equity shareholders, 100 percent of the secured creditors, and 99.9 percent of unsecured creditors were in the favour of the deal, a release said.

Pricol | CMP: Rs 138.10 | The scrip closed in the green on July 8. The company has entered into a licensing agreement with BMS PowerSafe SAS, France, for providing battery management system to the original equipment manufacturers in the Indian market and international markets, across all vehicle segments. BMS PowerSafe is the brand of Startec Development Group.