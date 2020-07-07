Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 7

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 3,349.90 | The stock jumped over 7 percent a day after the company disclosed its June quarter performance. The company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1FY21 as well to strengthen its balance sheet. The new loans booked during Q1FY21 were 17 lakh as compared to 73 lakh in Q1FY20, down 76.7 percent year-on-year. Assets under management stood at approximately Rs 1.38 lakh crore as on June 30, 2020, compared with Rs 1.29 lakh crore as of 30 June 2019. AUM under mortarium reduced from 27 percent as of 30 April 2020 to approximately 15.5 percent as of 30 June 2020.