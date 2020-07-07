Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 7

Among sectors, buying witnessed in the IT and banking, while metal, energy, infra, pharma and FMCG ended lower. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Indian markets ended higher for the fifth consecutive day on July 7, with the Nifty closing at 10,800 helped by the financial and IT stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 187.24 points or 0.51 percent at 36674.52, and the Nifty was up 36 points or 0.33 percent at 10,799.70. About 1,312 shares advanced, 1374 declined and 151 remained unchanged. 2/11 Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 391 | The stock was up 10 percent after the private lender reported a deposit growth of 6 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 60,602 crore as on June 30. Year on year, deposits grew by 35 percent, the bank told stock exchanges. Total advances grew 3 percent QoQ and 18 percent YoY to Rs74,325 crore in June, it said. The share of micro-banking deposits to total deposits stood at 5 percent on June 30 against 5.7 percent on March 31. 3/11 Gujarat Pipavav Port | CMP: Rs 84.30 | The stock jumped 6 percent after the company remained operational during the lockdown period. "APM Terminals Pipavav successfully handled more than 622 container trains. The port handled 1,86,000 TEUs and out of which 1,10,000 TEUs were transported by trains," said the company in its statement. "The port also handled dry bulk shipments of 0.41 million MT and 0.21 million MT liquid from April to June 2020 without any delay. The port created additional yard space and worked with extended logistics partners to ensure smooth flow of goods and addressed many emergent supply chains needs from the customers," it added. 4/11 Camlin Fine Sciences | CMP: Rs 59 | The share price gained over 4 percent after Infinity Holdings acquired half a percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions. Infinity Holdings bought 6,63,586 shares in Camlin Fine at Rs 56 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange shows. 5/11 Suzlon Energy | CMP: Rs 5.30 | The stock was down 4 percent after the company reported losses in the quarter ended March 2020. The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 834.22 crore, mainly due to lower revenues and high finance cost. The consolidated net loss was Rs 294.64 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income from operations declined to Rs 658.89 crore from Rs 1,450.47 crore in the year-ago period. 6/11 Shriram Transport Finance Company | CMP: Rs 724 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company fixed its rights issue price at Rs 570 per share, an 18.3 percent discount to the previous day's closing price. The securities issuance committee of the company has fixed July 10 as the record date for determining equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue, said the non-banking finance company in its filing on July 6. 7/11 Unichem Laboratories | CMP: Rs 190 | The shares were up over 3 percent after the company received ANDA approval for its Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg, 7.5 mg and 10 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of FLEXERIL (Cyclobenzaprine HCl) Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Janssen Research and Development LLC. 8/11 Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 3,349.90 | The stock jumped over 7 percent a day after the company disclosed its June quarter performance. The company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1FY21 as well to strengthen its balance sheet. The new loans booked during Q1FY21 were 17 lakh as compared to 73 lakh in Q1FY20, down 76.7 percent year-on-year. Assets under management stood at approximately Rs 1.38 lakh crore as on June 30, 2020, compared with Rs 1.29 lakh crore as of 30 June 2019. AUM under mortarium reduced from 27 percent as of 30 April 2020 to approximately 15.5 percent as of 30 June 2020. 9/11 DCW | CMP: Rs 12.75 | The share price shed 3 percent after the company posted a loss of Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 versus a profit of Rs 14.91 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of the company was down at Rs 293.6 crore versus Rs 357.9 crore. 10/11 Caplin Point Laboratories | CMP: Rs 346.50 | The stock gained almost 2 percent after Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary of the company entered into a private label distribution agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for five generic injectable ANDAs in the US. 11/11 GVK Power & Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 2.80 | The shares were down over 3 percent after the Enforcement Directorate filed a money-laundering case against GVK Group, MIAL. ED will probe alleged financial irregularities in Mumbai airport operations, CNBC-TV18 quoted PTI as saying. First Published on Jul 7, 2020 04:25 pm