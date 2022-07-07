Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 7

Sandip Das

The benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on July 7 At close, the Sensex was up 427.49 points, or 0.80%, at 54,178.46, and the Nifty was up 143.10 points, or 0.89%, at 16,132.90. About 2,201 shares advanced, 1,013 declined and 146 remain unchanged.Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 5,865 | The stock ended in the red on July 7. Brokerage house Macquarie has initiated coverage with "underperform" rating on Bajaj Finance, with the target at Rs 4,500 a share. The customer is moving online but the company has not kept up. The company largely acquires customers at offline point-of-sale of consumer durables. The consumer durables purchases shifted online, where the company is weak, it said.Power Grid | CMP: Rs 212.75 | The share price ended in the green on July 7. Power Grid board approved the expansion of the transmission network in Gujarat to increase ATC from ISTS: Part B at an estimated cost of Rs 4,546.26 crore. The work has to be commissioned by June 2023.NBCC | CMP: Rs 31.70 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after reports said that the government's construction arm is expected to make Rs 1,500 crore from the sale of upscale office space in central and south Delhi in 2022-23.Deep Industries | CMP: Rs 198 | The stock price gained over 5 percent after the firm received a letter of awards from ONGC for charter hiring of 1000 HP mobile drilling rigs for an Ahmedabad asset for three years. The estimated value of the awards is $19.02 million or Rs 150.24 crore.GM Breweries | CMP: Rs 583.95 | The stock ended in the green after the company posted a 38.8 percent jump in its Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 16.2 crore, up from Rs 11.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue was at Rs 142 crore against Rs 69.7 crore YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 32.2 percent at Rs 21.7 crore from Rs 16.4 crore in the year-ago quarter and the margin was at 15.3% versus 23.5%, YoY.BHEL | CMP: Rs 47.05 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the company successfully commissioned India’s largest floating solar PV plant rated at 100 MW at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana.Ajmera Realty | CMP: Rs 282.50 | The stock jumped over 7 percent on July 7. Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited recorded sales value of Rs 400 crore in Q1 FY23. The quarter registered an exponential increase as compared to the Rs 431 crore it clocked in the entire FY22. The carpet area sold was 1,57,438 Sq.ft. in Q1 FY23, a growth of 155 percent from the 61,663 Sq. ft in Q1 FY 22.Titagarh Wagons | CMP: Rs 122.60 | The stock price rose over 4 percent on July 7. HDFC Asset Management Company sold a 2.15 percent stake, or 25.7 lakh shares, in the company through open market transactions. With this, HDFC AMC has reduced its shareholding in the company to 7.02 percent from 9.17 percent.Equitas Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 39.90 | The scrip ended in the green on July 7. The small finance bank reported a 22 percent on-year growth in Q1FY23 gross advances at Rs 21,699 crore and the sequential increase was 5 percent, while deposits growth was 19 percent YoY and 8 percent on-quarter at Rs 20,386 crore.Sobha | CMP: Rs 643 | The share price surged over 10 percent after the company said it achieved its highest ever quarterly sales volume during the April-June 2022 period. The company said the total sales value was at Rs 1145 crore during the quarter, up 67.7 percent year-on-year (YoY). Selling volume at 1.36 million square feet (sq ft) was up by 51.7 percent on-year.