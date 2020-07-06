Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 6

On the sectoral front, except pharma, all other indices ended higher. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Indian indices rallied for the fourth straight session on July 6 on the back of positive global cues, with the Nifty going past 10,750. At close, the Sensex was up 465.86 points or 1.29% at 36487.28, while the Nifty was up 156.30 points or 1.47% at 10763.70. About 1596 shares advanced, 1144 shares declined and 182 shares remained unchanged. 2/11 HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,102.45 | The stock added over 2 percent after the private banking major said on July 4 that its advances grew 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter to Rs 10,04,500 crore compared to Rs 8,29,700 crore in the year-ago period. In Q4, FY2o advances stood at Rs 9,93,700 crore. In an exchange filing, the bank said its deposits increased 25 percent to Rs 11,89,500 crore in Q1 FY21 versus Rs 9,54,600 crore in Q1 FY20. In the January-March quarter, deposits stood at Rs 11,47,500 crore. 3/11 Aksh Optifibre | CMP: Rs 6 | The share fell almost 5 percent after an independent director of the Delhi-based optic fibre maker wrote to the board and the finance ministry accusing its promoters of siphoning off at least Rs 600 crore through multiple related-party transactions, faking investments in a byzantine collection of shell companies, over-invoicing overseas purchases and fudging company accounts over several years. 4/11 Power Mech Projects | CMP: Rs 492 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company won projects worth Rs 1,507 crore. The company has received sand mining contracts from the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation worth of Rs 477 crore. It has bagged civil & architectural works of coal handling plant (CHP) area of all units of 5x800 MW at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Dameracherla in Telangana for a contract price of Rs 290 crore to be executed over 26 months. 5/11 Prism Johnson | CMP: Rs 48.40 | The stock spiked 10 percent after the board approved divestment of the entire stake in the insurance arm. The board approved divestment of its entire holding of 51 percent of the paid-up equity share capital in its subsidiary, Raheja QBE General Insurance Company, to QORQL Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs 289.68 crore, a company release said. 6/11 Sobha | CMP: Rs 234.20 | The share price gained over 5 percent after the company clocked a 70 percent jump in sales volume during Q1 FY21 as compared to Q4 FY20. Sobha posted its highest-ever income, sales volume and collections during FY20 despite challenges thrown by COVID-19 during the last fortnight of the fourth quarter. It was able to clock 70 percent of sales volume during Q1 FY21 as compared to Q4 FY20. Demand remained consistent despite pandemic-related uncertainties. The company managed to reduce net debt and average interest cost of borrowing during the quarter, it said in a filing to the exchanges. 7/11 ITC | CMP: Rs 200.45 | The stock price gained over a percent after CRISIL reaffirmed ratings in respect to the total bank loan facilities of Rs 2,850 crore of ITC with a long term rating CRISIL AAA/Stable & Short Term Rating CRISIL A1+. 8/11 Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 437 | The share was up over a percent after the company bagged export orders for over 119,000 wheels for US Caravan Trairer Market to be executed in the month of August from its Chennai plant. 9/11 Ircon International | CMP: Rs 102 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after the company inked a pact with NIIFL and Ayana Renewable Power for exploring opportunities in the solar energy sector. NIIFL and Ircon will evaluate strategic partnerships across infrastructure projects and have agreed in principle to identify, bid and execute solar energy projects through joint ventures/consortium arrangements, as per the agreement. 10/11 Cochin Shipyard | CMP: Rs 330.50 | The share jumped over 7 percent after the company reported a 44 percent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 137.52 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. It had posted a profit of Rs 95.44 crore in the corresponding period of fiscal 2018-19, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Total consolidated income rose to Rs 861.07 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 851.26 crore earlier. 11/11 Kalpataru Power Transmission | CMP: Rs 257.30 | The stock price jumped almost 10 percent after the company signed definitive agreements to sell Alipurduar Transmission Limited to Adani Transmission Limited for a total enterprise value of about Rs 1,286 crore. First Published on Jul 6, 2020 05:01 pm