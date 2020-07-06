Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 6

Sobha | CMP: Rs 234.20 | The share price gained over 5 percent after the company clocked a 70 percent jump in sales volume during Q1 FY21 as compared to Q4 FY20. Sobha posted its highest-ever income, sales volume and collections during FY20 despite challenges thrown by COVID-19 during the last fortnight of the fourth quarter. It was able to clock 70 percent of sales volume during Q1 FY21 as compared to Q4 FY20. Demand remained consistent despite pandemic-related uncertainties. The company managed to reduce net debt and average interest cost of borrowing during the quarter, it said in a filing to the exchanges.