Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 6

1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks hit new highs on July 6, with the Sensex closing 0.52 percent higher at 65,785.64, and the Nifty was up 0.51 percent at 19,497.30. About 1,993 shares advanced, 1,372 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

2/11 Tata Power Company Ltd. | CMP Rs 229.60 | The share price gained 3.5 percent as the company received Letter of Award (LoA) to implement smart metering project worth Rs 1,744 crore for Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL). The letter has been issued in conclusion to the tender floated by CSPDCL for three packages for different areas under the Chhattisgarh Discom.

3/11 Hindustan Copper Ltd. | CMP Rs 122.00 | Shares of Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) gained 5 percent after the company's expected final approval to reopen its Rakha mine from the Jharkhand government. The PSU is hopeful of commencing mining at its closed Rakha mine in Jharkhand, which will entail an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore after obtaining a final clearance from the state government.

4/11 RPP Infra Projects Ltd. | CMP Rs 63.65 | RPP Infra Projects share gained 12 percent after the company bagged a Rs 289.30-crore order in Tamil Nadu. The company also received contracts from various town panchayat for improvements to the water supply system and providing house service connection for a value of Rs 122.37 crore (including GST). As on June 30, the company's order book stood at Rs 3,240 crore. The share also hit a 52-week high of Rs 66.50.

5/11 Prestige Estates Projects Ltd | CMP Rs 592.00 | Prestige Estates Projects shares gained over 2 percent after the company’s subsidiary entered into an agreement to develop IT parks. The share has gained 26 percent since January 1. Prestige Estates Projects’ subsidiary, Prestige Exora Business Parks entered into a joint venture agreement with WS Industries to develop IT and IT-enabled parks in Porur, Chennai.

6/11 Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. | CMP Rs 371.00 | Shares of Ajmera Realty gained 2 percent after the company said its sales surged during the first quarter of the financial year 2024 amid booming demand for real estate. The company in a release said it clocked sales value of Rs 225 crore and collection of Rs 111 crore for Q1FY24, witnessing a growth of 60 percent and 8 percent respectively from the previous quarter compared to Q4 FY23. On a YoY basis though both numbers were down 44 percent and 47 percent.

7/11 DCB Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs 128.85 | Shares of DCB Bank rose nearly 6 percent on July 6, a day after the Reserve Bank of India allowed Tata Asset Management Company (AMC) to raise its stake in the bank to 7.5 percent. The Reserve Bank of India’s approval is valid for one year starting July 5, the company said in an exchange filing. The central bank also told Tata AMC that its shareholding in the private bank should not exceed 7.5 percent at all times.

8/11 Puravankara Ltd. | CMP Rs 102.35 | Puravankara shares soared 8.5 percent after the Bengaluru-based real estate company clocked the highest-ever first-quarter sales in the April-June period of the financial year 2023-24 along with a strong growth in volumes. The company registered the highest-ever sale value of Rs 1,126 crore in any quarter and the first quarter of any financial year. Sales value zoomed 119 percent year on year (YoY) and 12 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,126 crore in Q1 FY24, the company said in an exchange filing.

9/11 Premier Explosives Ltd. | CMP Rs 465.55 | Premier Explosives Limited shares surged 5.5 percent on July 6 after winning two orders from the Ministry of Defence and Bharat Dynamics Limited to the tune of Rs 86.5 crore.

10/11 Force Motors Ltd. | CMP Rs 2625.30 | Force Motors' share price gained 5 percent after the company reported better sales for the month of June 2023. Force Motors' domestic sales increased by 12.8 percent to 2,431 units in June against 2,154 vehicles in the previous month.