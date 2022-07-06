Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 6

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended on positive note with Nifty closing near 16,000 led by the auto, FMCG and financial stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 616.62 points or 1.16% at 53,750.97, and the Nifty was up 178.90 points or 1.13% at 15,989.80. About 1779 shares have advanced, 1436 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 5,930 | The share price rose over 4 percent after the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended June 2022. Bajaj Finance has recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 2.7 million in the first quarter of FY23 and new loans booked during the period were 7.4 million as compared to 4.6 million a year back, the company said in a press release. Broking house Morgan Stanley has kept overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 8,000 per share.SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 39 | The scrip added 3 percent on July 6. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to low-cost airline SpiceJet today over ‘poor safety oversight’. Amid recent incidents of emergency landings, the regulator has found that SpiceJet has failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air service. The accountable manager of SpiceJet has been called upon to show cause within three weeks as to why action should not be taken.Patel Engineering | CMP: Rs 20.80 | The share price shed 4 percent after CBI conducted searches at premises of MD & other employees of the firm in Mumbai.Transcorp International | CMP: Rs 24.55 | The stock surged over 9 percent after Tide, the UK's leading SME-focused business financial platform that began setting up operations in India in 2020, has partnered with Transcorp International, an Authorised Dealer Category II and perpetual Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) license holder. They will launch co-branded prepaid cards (Tide Expense Card) as an entry product. Tide will offer payment services to small businesses across India, starting with a Tide business account, accompanied by a Tide Expense Card.J Kumar Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 289.80 | The share price ended in the green on July 6. J Kumar Infraprojects received Letter of Acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for design, build and commissioning of priority sewer tunnel-Phase I from Don Bosco to New Malad IPS with segment lining method in Mumbai. The project cost is Rs 571.01 crore. J Kumar lnfraprojects in joint venture with Michigan Engineers bagged this project with 60:40 proportion.Macrotech Developers | CMP: Rs 1,095 | The scrip jumped 5 percent after Macrotech Developers delivered pre-sales of Rs 2,814 crore in India business in Q1, which was up 194% on a YoY basis. Its collections were at Rs 2,616 crore in 1QFY23 up 53% on a YoY basis. The net debt for India business has reduced by Rs 450 crore to Rs 8,858 crore.Biocon | CMP: Rs 320.75 | The stock added over 2 percent after Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics received EU GMP certificate from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Ireland, for its new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance manufacturing facility (B3) at Biocon Park, Bengaluru.ICICI Securities | CMP: Rs 418 | The scrip ended in the red after brokerage firm CLSA India downgraded its rating on the stock to ‘underperform’ from ‘outperform’ earlier citing reducing volumes in the cash market. The brokerage has also slashed its price target for the stock by 37.5 percent to Rs 450 per share that values the company at 12 times its 2023-24 forecasted earnings.Ganesh Benzoplast | CMP: Rs 126.95 | The stock ended in the green on July 6. Ganesh Benzoplast has signed the lease deed in respect of the allotment of a plot of land on lease for 25 years, at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). The land, admeasuring 4.5 hectares (45,090 square meters), has been leased out to GBL from 2022 to 2047. GBL intends to build storage tanks at the site for the handling and storage of liquid cargo - edible oil, acetone, acetic acid, ammonia, propane etc.KPI Green Energy | CMP: Rs 776.70 | The share price surged over 15 percent after KPI Green Energy received the biggest order for executing solar power project of 23.60 MWdc capacity from Nouveau Jewellery LLP and 3 MWdc capacity from Nouveau Diamonds Manufacturing India LLP. The order is under 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment of the company.