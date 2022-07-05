English
    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 5

    The power index gained 0.6 percent and the metal index was up 0.4 percent, while selling was seen in the realty, IT, auto, and banking names. The BSE midcap index shed 0.3 percent, while smallcap index was up 0.2 percent.

    Benchmark indices erased all the intraday gains to end in the red amid high volatility. At close, the Sensex was down 100.42 points or 0.19% at 53,134.35, and the Nifty was down 24.50 points or 0.15% at 15,810.90. About 1671 shares have advanced, 1538 shares declined, and 150 shares are unchanged.
    Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 412.35 | The stock price added a percent after strong demand outlook given by the auto major's management. Addressing shareholders during the company's 77th annual general meeting, Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the second half of the current fiscal should be notably better in terms of performance, with gradual improvement in the overall supply situation and stabilisation in commodity prices, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
    Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 12.60 | The scrip ended in the red on July 5. The lender reported strong growth in lending operations in the quarter ended June. The State Bank of India subsidiary’s loan book grew 14 percent year-on-year, and 3.1 percent on quarter, to Rs 1.9 lakh crore in the reported quarter reflecting strong demand for loans in the economy. Further, the lender saw its deposits grow 18.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.93 lakh crore. However, the same declined 2 percent on a sequential basis.
    RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 81.60 | The stock price fell over 6 percent on July 5. Gross advances of the bank were up 7% YoY and was flat QoQ at Rs 62,095 crore. Deposits rose 6% YoY and was flat QoQ at Rs 79,217 crore. CASA ratio came in at 36% against 33.7% YoY and against 35.3% QoQ.
    Dr Reddy's Labs | CMP: Rs 4,390 | The scrip ended in the green on July 5. Global research firm Jefferies has maintained buy call on the stock with target of Rs 5,036 per share. It is of the view that the medium-term double-digit revenue growth is achievable.
    Marksans Pharma | CMP: Rs 48.60 | The stock price jumped over 12 percent as company board is going to consider the proposal for share buyback. A meeting of the board of directors of Marksans Pharma is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 th July, 2022 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company upto such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the board may decide, company said in its press release.
    MMTC | CMP: Rs 40.40 | The share price rose over 3 percent after the company transferred around 50% stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam to Tata Steel Long Products. MMTC has transferred its share of 49.78% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) to Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLP), MMTC said in its press release.
    Intellect Design | CMP: Rs 644.15 | The stock price was down 2 percent despite the firm preferred as Digital Transformation partner for Central Banks after being chosen by the Bank of Mauritius, one of Africa’s leading central banks, for the transformation of its central banking operations including the IT infrastructure.
    BLS International | CMP: Rs 201.65 | The scrip was up 4 percent after the firm signed contract with Royal Thai Embassy to provide visa services in Kenya.
    Krsnaa Diagnostics | CMP: Rs 539.90 | The stock added 2 percent after the firm emerged as lowest bidder to setup radiology unit at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Delhi.
    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | CMP: Rs 191.50 | The share price ended in the green on July 5. The company has completed an upgradation of its mini blast furnace II ('MBF-11') at Koppal plant, Karnataka. After an upgrade, the manufacturing capacity of pig iron in respect of MBF-11 has increased from 1,80,000 metric tonne per annum to 2, 17,600 metric tonne per annum and consequently, total manufacturing capacity of pig iron at company level has increased to 6.09 lakh metric tonne per annum.
