Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 31

Benchmark indices slipped for the third consecutive day on July 31 and started the August F&O series on a negative note with Nifty failing to hold 11,100. At close, Sensex was down 129.18 points or 0.34% at 37606.89, and Nifty was down 28.70 points or 0.26% at 11073.50. About 1221 shares advanced, 1407 shares declined, and 168 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: