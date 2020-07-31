Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 31

On the sectoral front, pharma index outperformed the other indices with FMCG, IT and metal ended in the green, while selling witnessed in the energy, auto and infra sectors. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices slipped for the third consecutive day on July 31 and started the August F&O series on a negative note with Nifty failing to hold 11,100. At close, Sensex was down 129.18 points or 0.34% at 37606.89, and Nifty was down 28.70 points or 0.26% at 11073.50. About 1221 shares advanced, 1407 shares declined, and 168 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: 2/11 State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 191.05 | The stock was up over 2 percent after net profit at Rs 4,189.3 crore against CNBC-TV18 Poll of Rs 3,222.2 crore. Gross NPA at 5.44 percent against Rs 6.15 percent QoQ. Net NPA at 1.86 percent against 2.23 percent QoQ. One-time gain of Rs 1,539.7 crore. NII at Rs 26,641.6 crore against CNBC-TV18 Poll of Rs 23,940.3 crore. Provisions at Rs 9,420.5 crore against Rs 11,893 crore QoQ against Rs 11,648.5 crore YoY. Additional provision on account of COVID-19 at Rs 1,836 crore. 3/11 Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 537.80 | The share price jumped over 5 percent hitting new 52-week high after the company posted net loss at Rs 1,655.6 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and revenue stood at Rs 7,585.3 crore. Other income came in at Rs 153.8 crore versus Rs 213 crore and tax expense was at Rs 245.9 crore versus Rs 146.1 crore. 4/11 Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 29.55 | The shares jumped 5 percent after the troubled domestic carrier acquired six Boeing aircraft and their engines against a lump sum payment of $13,000,000, which it raised from the sale of its office building in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) business area of Mumbai. The lessor Fleet Ireland had held back the aircraft due to non-payment of dues, the Hindu BusinessLine had reported. 5/11 Dabur India | CMP: Rs 512.75 | The stock was up over 4 percent after the FMCG company reported a net profit of Rs 341.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, registering a 5.9 percent YoY decline as lockdown dented its business. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,980 crore, down 12.9 percent, compared to Rs 2,273.3 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. 6/11 Housing Development Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 1786.50 | The stock price shed over a percent after the company announced a 4.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in June quarter standalone net profit at Rs 3,051.5 crore. In the June quarter of FY20, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,203.10 crore. Net interest income (NII) for the June quarter came at Rs 3,392 crore, up 10.17 percent YoY against Rs 3,079 crore in Q1FY20. CNBC-TV18 poll expected NII to come at Rs 3,419.5 crore. 7/11 Torrent Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 2,661.40 | The share price jumped almost 10 percent after the company reported a 48.61 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 321 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in the Indian market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 216 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. 8/11 Reliance Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 27.85 | The stock shed 5 percent after the company reported loss of Rs 288.41 crore versus profit of Rs 299.15 crore. Revenue of the company came in at Rs 3,553.4 crore versus Rs 5,466.2 crore YoY. 9/11 Eros International Media | CMP: Rs 18.35 | The shares shed over a percent after the company reported loss at Rs 1,461 crore versus profit Rs 69.74 crore, revenue at Rs 155.05 crore versus Rs 224.56 crore YoY. 10/11 Essel Propack | CMP: Rs 234.50 | The stock surged over 14 percent after the company reported a 13.96 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.62 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations climbed 17.72 percent to Rs 741.49 crore, as against Rs 629.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 11/11 JSW Energy | CMP: Rs 45.95 | The share price ended in the red after the company's net profit fell 7.5 percent to Rs 219.6 crore against Rs 237.4 crore YoY. Revenue was down 25.2 percent at Rs 1,805.1 crore against Rs 2,412.2 crore YoY. EBITDA was down 7.9 percent at Rs 745.5 crore against Rs 809.2 crore YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 41.3 percent against 33.6 percent YoY. First Published on Jul 31, 2020 04:45 pm