Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 3

Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1,143.90 | The stock jumped over 3 percent. The company in a meeting of the board of directors scheduled to be held on July 18 will consider and approve the proposal for sub-division / stock split of equity shares of the company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company and to seek approval of shareholders for increase the borrowing powers of the board of directors of the company from existing Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore.