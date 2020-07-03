Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 3

Except bank and metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices continued the upward momentum for third straight session on July 3. At close, Sensex was up 177.72 points or 0.50% at 36021.42, and Nifty was up 55.70 points or 0.53% at 10607.40. About 1333 shares advanced, 1359 shares declined, and 148 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 3 2/11 HDFC Life Insurance Company | CMP: Rs 575.75 | The stock gained over 4 percent after a media report said that the stock will be a part of Nifty50 on the last day of July following a semi-annual review of the index. The National Stock Exchange will remove metals and mining company Vedanta from its benchmark index and add HDFC Life Insurance, CNBC-TV18 reported. Vedanta share price fell 2.5 percent intraday. The changes will be effective July 31, the report added. 3/11 Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 97.75 | The share price fell over 5 percent after the company board approved the demerger of its Domestic Wiring Harness (DWH) business from MSSL into a new company. The company board in its meeting held on July 2 approved demerger of DWH business of the company into new company, which will eventually be listed, with mirror shareholding as that of the company. CLSA has an outperform rating with target at Rs 110 per share. 4/11 Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,787.55 | The stock gained over a percent after the announcement that the American semiconductor giant Intel Corp will invest in the company's digital arm. Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel Corporation, will invest Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake. The transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, as per the company release. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes moneycontrol.com. 5/11 Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1,143.90 | The stock jumped over 3 percent. The company in a meeting of the board of directors scheduled to be held on July 18 will consider and approve the proposal for sub-division / stock split of equity shares of the company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company and to seek approval of shareholders for increase the borrowing powers of the board of directors of the company from existing Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore. 6/11 Mcleod Russel India | CMP: Rs 8.05 | The shares were up over 4 percent after Alpha Leon Enterprises bought 6,54,550 shares (or 0.62 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) of McLeod Russel India at Rs 7.1 per share on the NSE. 7/11 Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 581.25 | The stock jumped 4 percent after Bharti Enterprises emerged the top bidder for acquiring stake in OneWeb, a UK-based company that has proposed a mega-constellation of satellites in low earth orbit to deliver affordable wireless internet services to anywhere in the world, media sources said. 8/11 JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 191 | The share price shed almost 2 percent after reporting 2.96 million tonne of crude steel production for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY21) down 25.4 percent sequentially and 30.2 percent lower YoY, the company told the stock exchanges in a filing. 9/11 Defence stocks gain: Defence stocks gained on July 3 as government on July 2 approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets and upgrades to 59 war planes at a cost of Rs 18,148 crore amid rising tensions with China. Share price of Bharat Dynamics surged over 12 percent while Bharat Electronics share price jumped over 9 percent. The other gainer included Apollo Micro Systems was up over 10 percent. 10/11 GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 26.75 | The stock jumped almost 10 percent after the company bagged order valued at Rs 102.80 crore from NHAI for Widening to 2-lane of Churachandpur to Tuivai Section of NH 102B in the Manipur on EPC Mode. 11/11 Arrow Greentech | CMP: Rs 45.60 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company's subsidiary Avery Pharmaceuticals received licenses from FDCA, Gujarat to manufacture for sale (or for distribution) of drugs for the specific applied drugs. First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:38 pm