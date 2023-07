1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks scaled new highs on July 3, carrying on from where they left off the previous week. The Sensex closed 0.75 percent higher at 65,205.05, a new high and so did the Nifty at 19,322.55, gaining 0.7 percent. About 1,900 shares advanced, 1,698 declined, and 138 remained unchanged.

2/11 BSE Ltd. | CMP Rs 669.40 | Shares of BSE Ltd rallied 10 percent after its board announced a possible buyback on July 6, according to a filing with the National Stock Exchange. The move, if implemented, gains significance as this will be the first time in four years that the exchange is opting for a buyback. In 2019, BSE Ltd declared a buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each at Rs 680 a through the tender offer route.

3/11 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. | CMP Rs 1,467.95 | The share edged up a percent after the company reported a 21 percent increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 32,588 units in June 2023 from the year-ago period. It sold 429 units more than Nomura’s estimate of 62,000 units. For the quarter ended March, M&M saw a 34.5 percent YoY growth in sales at Rs 121,269 crore, while net profit grew 57 percent YoY to Rs 11,374 crore. The operating profit margins stood at 17 percent while earnings per share (EPS) grew 56 percent to Rs 82.68.

4/11 UltraTech Cement Ltd. | CMP Rs 8463.80 | Shares of UltraTech Cement rose 2 percent as the company’s decent sales volume growth enthused investors. The consolidated sales of UltraTech Cement rose 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 29.96 million tonne (MT) in the quarter ended June 2023. The company produced 25.04 MT of cement in the April-June quarter a year ago, it said in an exchange filing on July 01. This is reflective of a strong demand trend.

5/11 Apollo Tyres Ltd. | CMP Rs 397.00 | Shares of Apollo Tyres fell after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to "equal weight" from "overweight" with a target price of Rs 425. Morgan Stanley expects that the company is on track to meet its RoCE targets. Stable commodity, profitability focus and low capex intensity should lead to an improved ROCE of 12.3 percent by FY25, in line with its target, the brokerage house said.

6/11 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. | CMP Rs 461.55 | Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints surged nearly 3 percent after the company approved the sale of land in Kavesar, Thane to Shoden Developers. The proposed sale of the land measuring 96,180 sqm will earn the company Rs 655 crore. After receiving the required approvals for the same, the company also approved the sale of additional land in Kavesar admeasuring 910 sqm, taking the total land up for sale to 97,090 sqm. The sale of the additional land will also raise the total consideration to Rs 671 crore.

7/11 Eicher Motors Ltd. | CMP Rs 3630.85 | Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' share price gained 1.5 percent after the auto company reported better sales for the month of June. Total sales of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, were up 6.5 percent at 6,715 units from 6,307 vehicles in the year-ago period.

8/11 Gujarat Gas Ltd. | CMP Rs 474.60 | Shares of Gujarat Gas rose 2 percent on July 3 after the government raises the import duty on propane used for commercial purposes. The new import duty stands at 19.25 percent, a substantial increase compared to the previous rate of 2.75 percent. This development is expected to result in a price hike of approximately Rs 5-6 per standard cubic meter (scm) for propane in Morbi region. Consequently, this increase in price will neutralise the cost advantage that propane previously enjoyed over Gujarat Gas.

9/11 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. | CMP Rs 1289.10 | Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders were up a percent after the company signed a contract worth Rs 2,725 with the Ministry of Defence. The contract is for restoring INS Shankush, a submarine of the sub-surface killer (SSK) class. The delivery of the restored submarine is set for 2026. The share also hit a to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,342 in the early trade on July 3.

10/11 NMDC Ltd. | CMP Rs 107.50 | Shares of NMDC edged up by nearly 3 percent after the company recorded its best-ever production for the month of June and for the first quarter of a fiscal year in history, which is likely to boost its revenue. The state-owned miner said in an exchange filing that it produced 3.48 million tonnes and sold 4.1 million tonnes (MnT) of iron ore in the third month of FY24.